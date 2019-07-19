Daily Horoscopes: July 20, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in dreamy water sign Pisces connects with genius Uranus at 6:16 AM, bringing a boost in creativity. Exciting ideas are shared and some surprises arrive, too! We’re eager to do things our own way—Uranus is all about independence.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to start a new journey. Unexpected ideas are shared and surprise meetings take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. Keep your plans flexible today!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in emotional Pisces finds you in an intense mood today, but unexpected transformations are taking place as it connects with electric Uranus. Stay open-minded, Leo! Creativity is flowing.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today thanks to the moon in Pisces, and unexpected opportunities arrive as it connects with electric Uranus. Fantastically inspiring conversations take place!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Magic arrives in your everyday life thanks to the moon in dreamy Pisces connecting with electric Uranus. A transformation is taking place. You’re smoothing over something that was totally awkward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring a romantic atmosphere. Your creative juices are flowing. Exciting shifts in your relationships take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sentimental mood today thanks to the moon in emotional water sign Pisces, but you’re also in the mood to shake up your schedule and do something unexpected as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of surprise.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and exciting news comes your way as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. It’s a fun day to flirt and create!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus is on finances today thanks to the moon in Pisces. It’s a powerful time for manifestation, especially as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus. You already have most of what you need—and you might be surprised to discover what you have!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, making it a wonderful time for self care. Today, this means deep breathing and avoiding activities that make you jittery. The moon connects with Uranus today, bringing you exciting news.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces finds you in a sleepy mood, but plenty of action is still coming your way as it connects with wildcard Uranus. Your intuition is your greatest asset right now, so get in touch with your inner voice!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re eager to break out of your usual routine today, and you’re meeting unexpected people and sharing exciting ideas as the moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules friendship and connects with wildcard Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re an important member of any team because you always come up with fantastic and unexpected ideas, Gemini—but that’s especially so today as the moon in creative water sign Pisces connects with electric Uranus!

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.