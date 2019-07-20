Daily Horoscopes: July 21, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Pisces squares off with jovial Jupiter at 12:06 AM, bringing up big emotions, but the energy becomes more reserved as the moon connects with Saturn at 2:28 AM. Venus opposes Pluto at 4:30 AM, bringing out our most difficult feelings: jealousy, obsession, control. The energy is passionate—but be careful of manipulation! The moon meets dreamy Neptune at 6:46 AM, inspiring creativity. The sun meets Mercury retrograde at 8:35 AM, bringing an important perspective. The moon connects with Pluto at 1:18 PM and Venus at 2:20 PM, encouraging a gentle approach to transformation.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an ultra intense day in your partnerships as issues that have laid beneath the surface are addressed and difficult emotions are acknowledged, thanks to Venus’s opposition to Pluto. Watch out for shady behavior. The sun and Mercury retrograde meet in your sign, bringing you an important realization. Give yourself time to think—Mercury retrograde is not the time to rush or make plans.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Intense emotions you may have been repressing come to the surface as Venus opposes Pluto. Watch out for shady behavior. Get in touch with your inner voice as your ruling planet, the Sun, meets Mercury retrograde. Psychic insight arrives.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s an intense and passionate day in your relationships as Venus opposes Pluto—but watch out for jealousy and possessive behavior. You don’t need anyone controlling you! Your ruling planet Mercury meets the sun during its retrograde journey, bringing you an important perspective on your social life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Pluto, bringing tension to your home and professional life. Watch out for jealousy! Notice who frowns when you show off your skills—you don’t have to dump them, but do take note. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, bringing you an important piece of information concerning your career.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Sweet Venus opposes your ruling planet and the lord of the underworld, Pluto, creating an intense energy for communication. Watch out for shady behavior. Important things are said today. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, bringing an important perspective on issues concerning your beliefs or philosophies.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a complicated day around ownership as Venus opposes Pluto. Watch out for shady behavior, and envy! You love to be generous but you need to be smart about who you share with, Sagittarius. An important shift concerning a financial matter lands as the sun meets Mercury retrograde.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a tense day when it comes to partnership thanks to Venus’s opposition to Pluto. A climax is here and an ending may take place, but passion is in the air, too. It’s complicated! An important perspective about your relationships arrives as the sun meets Mercury retrograde.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Watch out for envy or shady behavior as Venus opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, today. Make extra time for rest. You might want to catch up on alone time, especially as drama unfolds when you run your errands. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, bringing important information about your schedule and day job.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Tension arrives as Venus opposes Pluto. Yes, passionate energy flows, but things could just as easily turn sour with jealousy or other tough emotions. An important perspective on creativity and romance arrives as Mercury retrograde meets the sun.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s not like you to shy away from a fight, dear Aries, but be responsible today as Venus opposes Pluto—you don’t want feelings to get hurt! A turning point is here and you must be mindful of manipulators. Mercury meets the sun while on its retrograde journey, bringing you an important realization about your home and private life.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, creating an especially intense energy for communication today—be mindful of manipulators! Mercury retrograde meets the sun, bringing you a piece of information you previously missed.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Power struggles concerning money reach a climax today as Venus opposes Pluto, but an important perspective about cash arrives as your ruling planet Mercury meets the sun. Don’t make any decisions just yet, Gemini—consider the information that’s coming your way seriously.

