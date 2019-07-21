Daily Horoscopes: July 22, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in dreamy Pisces connects with Mercury retrograde at 1:58 AM, finding us in a reflective mood, and we’re feeling confident about the direction we’re heading as the moon connects with the sun at 4:34 AM. A big shift in energy arrives as the moon leaves water sign Pisces for fire sign Aries at 6:02 AM and the sun leaves water sign Cancer for fire sign Leo at 10:51 PM. Fire is all about passion, spark, drive, and fearlessness, and Leo season asks us to be loyal and courageous.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Happy solar return, Leo! The sun enters your sign today and the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing you exciting invitations and a boost in vitality. New opportunities are coming. Make time to take stock of what you want to do over the next year.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in an intense mood today as the moon enters Aries, but a strong energy for transformation is in the air. The sun enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude—catch up on time alone and get some sleep!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your focus shifts to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries, and the atmosphere in your social life is energized as the sun enters Leo. It’s a fantastic time to connect with others, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A productive energy is in the atmosphere as the moon enters fiery Aries, inspiring you to get organized, and the sun enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. What do you want to achieve, Scorpio? Now is the time to channel your energy toward it!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re feeling the shift from the emotional water element to the inspired fire one as the elemental focus of the planets turn. The moon and sun enter fellow fire signs Aries and Leo respectively, bringing you a burst of movement, fun, romance, and adventure—enjoy!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Aries. Leo season also begins today, asking you to get in touch with your heart’s desire. Sticky financial issues come up for you to address, and on an emotional level, grief (past and present) surfaces for you to witness and heal.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day for communication as the moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind. Plus, Leo season begins today, finding the sun illuminating the relationship sector of your chart!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your focus turns to money and productivity as the moon enters Aries, inspiring you to work out a budget and think about how you can bring more money in. The sun enters Leo, finding you in an especially busy period at your day job.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, asking you to reconnect with your inner voice and focus on self care. Leo season begins today, bringing celebration, romance, and a boost in creativity your way. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aries, asking you to slow down, and your focus shifts to your home and family life as the sun enters Leo. Secrets are shared and memories are honored. Looking at the past doesn’t mean repeating it—but it is a chance to heal it, Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in a social mood today thanks to the moon entering Aries, plus Leo season begins and the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules communication. Your ruling planet Mercury might be retrograde, but exciting conversations are beginning anyway!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus shifts to your career and finances as the moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and your reputation. Plus, Leo season begins, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules wealth—will you manage yours properly?

