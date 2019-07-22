Daily Horoscopes: July 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aries connects with Mars at 9:34 AM and then Jupiter at 12:14 PM, bringing a burst of energy and positivity! We’re feeling bold, but the moon squares off with Saturn at 2:31 PM, and we will also find that it’s important to set boundaries and move with intention and responsibly—or else we’ll hit obstacles.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting adventures and thrilling romances are on the horizon for you as the moon in Aries connects with action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter! But it’s not all fun and games: The moon squares off with Saturn, asking you to get real about money.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a powerful day for emotional transformation as the moon in Aries connects with Mars and Jupiter, helping you unearth what’s been repressed. The moon squares off with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to set boundaries.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon in Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart and connects with Mars and Jupiter. You’re addressing commitment issues as the moon squares off with Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a busy and productive day in your career and finances as the moon in Aries connects with Mars and Jupiter. However, the moon squares off with Saturn, so be mindful of blocks in communication or delays in traffic.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and it connects with Mars and Jupiter, bringing you a boost in energy and luck—ask for what you want! But don’t over extend yourself because the moon squares off with serious Saturn. Be especially mindful about how you spend your resources.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a fantastically dynamic day for emotional breakthroughs as the moon connects with warrior Mars and expansive Jupiter. However, you need to set clear boundaries at home and in your personal life as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind and connects with action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter. However, don’t believe everything you hear or get overly excited about sharing everything you know—boundaries are important as the moon squares off with Saturn.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a fantastic day for manifesting abundance as the moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart and connects with warrior planet Mars and lucky Jupiter. However, watch out for stress in your social life as the moon squares off with Saturn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a lovely day for self care as the moon moves through your sign, and today self-care means treating yourself to fun, adventure, and levity. Just don’t ditch your responsibilities as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A big shift in energy arrives in an emotionally charged situation as the moon connects with fiery mars and lucky Jupiter. But pace yourself and don’t overbook your schedule—you need your rest as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s an exciting day in your social life as the moon in Aries connects with action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter—but don’t spill your juiciest secrets too easily as the moon clashes with Saturn, asking you to be wise about who you share things with.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a dynamic day in your career as the moon in Aries connects with warrior planet Mars and lucky Jupiter—however, keeping boundaries in relationships is crucial as the moon squares of with Saturn.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.