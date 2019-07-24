Daily Horoscopes: July 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Taurus meets wildcard Uranus at 6:16 AM, and while we don’t usually think of Taurus as having an unpredictable energy…here we are! Mars connects with Jupiter at 8:22 AM, bringing a big burst of energy. Something big is going to take off! A corner is turned as the moon clashes with Mars at 11:12 PM—watch out for irritability.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

An exciting risk is taken in your career today! You’re unafraid to take charge, dear Leo. Action planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing luck on your side as you chase your dreams. It’s an exciting time for romance, too!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Taurus finds you in a philosophical mood today and a eureka moment strikes, finding you certain of what move to make next. Action planet Mars connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter, pushing things forward, especially when it comes to your sense of security.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

it’s a powerful day to work through any past regrets as the moon moves through Taurus. Warrior Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, creating excitement and passion in communication. It’s a powerful time to share your message, despite the tricky Mercury retrograde!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting day for your relationships and a partner may do something unexpected as the moon moves through Taurus. Action planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, creating a big energy of abundance and material success.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Surprises are popping up as you run your errands thanks to the moon in Taurus—however, you’re in a productive mood as warrior planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Jupiter. Exciting opportunities and journeys are on the way!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a flirtatious mood and surprises are popping up in your social life as the moon moves through Taurus. Action planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, helping you sort out your emotions and move past blocks.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Taurus inspires you to spend time at home and, on an emotional level, to reflect on your needs and boundaries. But it’s also a very exciting time in your social life and in your relationships as action planet Mars connects with lucky, expansive Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Unexpected news arrives as the moon moves through Taurus! It’s an exciting day for finances and your career as warriors planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, propelling you into the spotlight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Excitement arrives in your finances today, Aries, thanks to the moon in Taurus, and some fantastic opportunities come your way as your ruling planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter. Exciting travels are on the horizon!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today and you might feel a bit nervous, so make time to get grounded and reconnect with your senses. It’s a busy day as Mars connects with Jupiter, helping you blast through emotional situations you’ve felt stuck in.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a complicated day: On one hand, the moon in Taurus asks you to slow down, and on the other, so much action and excitement is taking place for communication and connecting with others as Mars connects with Jupiter. Enjoy, but don’t overbook yourself!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Taurus finds you in the mood to network, and you’re connecting with unexpected people today. Warrior planet Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing a boost in productivity and abundance.

