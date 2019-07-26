Daily Horoscopes: July 27, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Taurus connects with Venus at 12:28 AM, creating a gentle, easygoing vibe before entering busy, chatty Gemini at 2:29 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 10:16 AM, inspiring confidence. Sweet Venus enters glamorous Leo at 9:54 PM—we’re not afraid to ask for what we want, and we’re especially valuing loyalty in our relationships.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters busy air sign Gemini, finding you eager to socialize—plus you’re feeling especially cute and charming as lovely Venus enters your sign! Your seductive powers are on point, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to focus on your career—however, you’re feeling a little shy as Venus enters Leo. You’re valuing privacy in your relationships, and wanting to take things slow.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine! It’s a lovely time to network and connect with friends thanks to charming Venus entering glamorous Leo.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Gemini, asking you to make time to reflect on emotions or issues you’ve been avoiding. Repression isn’t healthy for anyone, especially not a Scorpio! Venus enters Leo, bringing blessings to your career and public life.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, bringing your attention to your partnerships—and it’s a fantastic time for adventure as Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing blessings your way. A deep heart-to-heart is shared.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a busy mood today as the moon enters Gemini! Seductive Venus enters glamorous Leo, which finds you reflecting on intimacy and loyalty. Romance isn’t all that’s on your mind: Complicated financial partnerships like debts, taxes, or inheritances are addressed now.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, finding you in a flirtatious mood, and this is a fun time for your relationships as seductive Venus enters your opposite sign Leo. Blessings in your partnerships arrive!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Gemini, finding you focused on issues concerning home and family, and Venus enters Leo, bringing a dash of flirtation and creativity to your everyday routine. This is a great time for a relaxing spa treatment—unwind and beautify!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini, bringing communication your way, and the mood is especially flirtatious as lovely Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo—plenty of fun is on the way and your creative juices are flowing!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules material abundance (or lack thereof), asking you to reflect on your needs. Your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Leo, finding you craving close connection and inspiring you to redecorate your home.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! Make time for self care: Get some fresh air and call a friend to vent. Good news is coming your way as lovely Venus enters fire sign Leo. Blessings in communication arrive, too!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Slow down and get some rest today as the moon enters Gemini, dear Cancer. It might be a sleepy day, but you’re enjoying the glittering atmosphere of Venus’s entry into Leo, which brings material abundance and a boost in confidence your way.

