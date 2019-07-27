Daily Horoscopes: July 28, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in chatty Gemini opposes lucky planet Jupiter at 5:08 AM, and an over-the-top mood is in the air—big things are happening, and we have all the energy for it as the moon connects with fiery Mars at 8:45 AM! A dreamier atmosphere descends as the moon squares off with Neptune at 11:25 AM—don’t over-indulge at brunch.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a fun and busy day in your social life as moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter and connects with Mars! You’re full of energy and exciting opportunities come your way, dear Leo. Just make time to nurture yourself and sit with your emotions as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Creating balance between your work life and private life can be difficult, but you’re really seeing the need for it today as the moon Gemini opposes Jupiter. The moon also connects with Mars, asking you to get in touch with your inner voice. It’s crucial that you understand your own feelings, because it’s not always easy to understand others’, especially as the moon squares off with Neptune today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a philosophical mood, and you’re having big conversations as the moon opposes Jupiter. The moon also connects with Mars, inspiring a flurry of social connection—just watch out for confusion about scheduling as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, whipping up big emotions concerning cash, security, and comfort—but you’re ready to tackle whatever comes your way as the moon connects with Mars! It’s a dreamy day for romance and intimacy, but watch out for confusion as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, stirring up big emotions in your relationships—but you’re ready to handle whatever comes your way as the moon connects with Mars! Exciting conversations are in the air, but watch out for confusion as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a busy day at work as the moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter—however, you’re handling annoying situations easily as the moon connects with Mars. Just watch out for misunderstandings as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in a playful mood thanks to the moon in Gemini! A bit of drama kicks up in your social life as the moon opposes Jupiter, but an exciting connection with a partner arrives as the moon mingles with Mars and squares off with Neptune.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re no stranger to big emotions, but it’s time to let something—a big thing—go as the moon in Gemini opposes your ruling planet Jupiter. Productive energy flows at work as the moon connects with Mars, but watch out for confusion in your personal life as the moon squares off with your other ruling planet, Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, bringing big news, and exciting party invitations come as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars. Just don’t be surprised if you need time alone to unwind as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, bringing big shifts in your finances, and you’re eager to hammer out issues concerning security as the moon connects with Mars. Give yourself time to unwind with friends as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign, Gemini, and it opposes Jupiter, stirring up big emotions in your relationships—but you’re feeling empowered in communication as the moon connects with Mars. Just watch out for confusion, especially at work, as the moon squares off with Neptune.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter, and you’re busier than you want to be, but as the moon connects with Mars, you may feel a burst of energy—or could connect with someone who can help you! A dreamy energy arrives as the moon squares off with Neptune…just don’t believe everything you hear, dear Cancer.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.