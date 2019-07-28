Daily Horoscopes: July 29, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters creative and intuitive water sign Cancer at 7:31 AM. Surprises are in store today as the moon connects with Uranus at 6:37 PM and the sun squares off with Uranus at 7:13 PM. Uranus is the wildcard of the zodiac, impossible to predict…but that in itself is a prediction! We’re craving freedom today—no one wants to be tied down. Risks are taken.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The universe is encouraging you to slow down and catch up on time alone as the moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer. But surprises arrive today as your ruing planet, the Sun (which is currently in your sign), and the moon both connect with wildcard Uranus. You’re ready for a change, especially in your career.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to network as the moon enters Cancer, and indeed, you’re connecting with exciting, unexpected people and embarking on new journeys as the sun and moon mingle with wildcard Uranus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your focus is on your career and reputation as the moon enters Cancer. Emotional and creative breakthroughs take place as the moon and sun connect with wildcard Uranus. Free yourself from the past! Exciting meetings are taking place.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. Excitement arrives in your relationships and you’re meeting unexpected people as the sun and moon mingle with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a sensitive mood today as the moon enters emotional water sign Cancer—but brilliant breakthroughs take place as the sun and moon connect with electric Uranus. A much needed change in pace arrives.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating issues in your relationships and finding you eager to connect. Surprising feelings and eureka moments arrive as the moon and sun connect with wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re reflecting on your daily routines and rituals as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer, and you’re inspired to add new ways to make your life easier, more productive, and more exciting as the sun and moon connect with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing romance and a boost in creativity your way! It’s an exciting time, especially for connecting with others, making plans, and sharing ideas as the sun and moon mingle with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a cozy mood as the moon enters Cancer—but your foundation is shifting! This can be disconcerting, but some creative breakthroughs will arrive as the sun and moon mingle with electric Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in an amicable mood as the moon enters Cancer, and exciting changes take place as the moon and the sun connect with electric Uranus. You’re changing up your whole vibe, people may not even recognize you anymore!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your attention turns to material abundance as the moon enters Cancer, and surprises are on the way as the moon and the sun tangle with the planet of surprise, Uranus. Unexpected news arrives. Make time for quiet reflection—your inner voice has surprising news to share with you, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, and finds you mingling with unexpected people as the moon and the sun connect with wildcard Uranus. You’re itching for freedom today, and it’s a fantastic time to put energy toward any activist work you’re taking part in.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.