Daily Horoscopes: July 30, 2019

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 9:57 AM, asking us to be clear on our boundaries before the dreamy, hazy energy of the moon’s connection with Neptune takes place at 2:15 PM. The moon opposes Pluto at 7:27 PM—watch out for power struggles! The moon meets Mercury retrograde at 11:33 PM, finding us in a reflective mood. Be a good listener today.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a private mood today, Leo, and while you must slow down and get rest, you also have some pressing issues that need your full attention as the moon opposes the planet of responsibility, Saturn, and the planet of transformation, Pluto. Emotional healing takes place as the moon connects with Neptune, and old memories are revisited as the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Drama arrives in your social life as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Examine your part in the situation honestly but with kindness, too. Let go of what no longer makes sense for you. Healing conversations in relationships take place as the moon mingles with empathetic Neptune and you run into old friends as the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Tension is high: You have so many responsibilities to live up to, but you’re not sure they’re really right for you any longer. The moon opposes Saturn and Pluto, and it’s time to let something go, Libra. The moon connects with dreamy Pisces, boosting creativity, and the moon connects with Mercury retrograde, encouraging you to reflect on your past successes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, asking you to consider the big picture—however, watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Easier energy flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune, and an interesting perspective arrives when the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Cancer finds you in an intense mood today, and you’re confronting serious topics as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn and the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon connects with Neptune and Mercury retrograde, finding you in a nostalgic mood. Make time to get cozy at home.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an intense but transformative day in your relationships, especially when it comes to setting boundaries and planning commitments, as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto—just watch out for power struggles. Empathetic communication flows as the moon connects with Neptune, and a chance to reconnect with someone arrives as the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn and Pluto, stirring up drama—and though you’re way too busy for drama, it would be wise not to ignore it, Aquarius. Don’t repress your emotions! Make space for what’s coming up. The moon mingles with Neptune, creating a powerful energy of abundance, but scheduling issues may pop up as the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, and while you’re in a creative and romantic mood, you may find yourself facing some drama or disappointments in your social life as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. The moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune, helping you tap into your intuition. You run into past crushes and friends as the moon meets Mercury retrograde.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn and Pluto, bringing tension between your private and public lives. You’re in sensitive mood today, Aries, so definitely catch up on rest as the moon connects with Neptune. The moon also meets Mercury retrograde, bringing you messages from your past.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a chatty mood today thanks to the moon in Cancer—however, some very serious conversations come up as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Things are moving slowly, but it’s a lovely time to connect with your friends and reflect on the past as the moon connects with Neptune and Mercury retrograde.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your wants, your material possessions, and your budget—but stress concerning spending and what you might owe others (financially or otherwise) comes up as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Creative energy flows and you might even find something that’s been missing as the moon connects with Neptune and meets your ruling planet Mercury.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self care! Today, that means setting clear boundaries in relationships, especially as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Gentle, creative energy flows, too, as the moon connects with Neptune and Mercury retrograde, asking you to keep an open mind and to reflect on your emotions.

