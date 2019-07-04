Daily Horoscopes: July 5, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fire sign Leo connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth and good luck, at 2:24 AM, finding us in an inspired mood—it’s a lovely time for spiritual development. A spaciousness surrounds us and opportunities come our way. Wear colors that make you feel regal.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules finances. A wonderful energy for abundance and generosity flows as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! Make time for self-care, and most importantly, have fun. Romance flows as the moon connects with Jupiter, and it’s also a brilliant time to make art.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s moon in Leo finds you deep in your feelings. It’s a wonderful day to connect with your sense of home, family, and safety as the moon connects with generous Jupiter.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Leo finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future, Libra. It’s a wonderful day to share ideas thanks to the moon’s connection with philosophical Jupiter.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Leo finds you reflecting on success and your reputation, and financial abundance flows as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter. Be smart about cash and you will be rewarded.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. You’re feeling especially lucky as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter! This is an amazing day to try something new—leap into the unknown!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s moon in Leo finds you sitting with intense emotions, and it’s a powerful time to transform these issues thanks to the moon’s harmonious connection with lucky planet Jupiter.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus is on relationships today thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Leo. It’s a powerful day for networking and sharing ideas as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

There’s a huge energy for growth in your career as the moon in regal Leo connects with Jupiter, the planet of abundance. Don’t over-schedule yourself, Pisces—keep things open!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s moon in Leo finds you in the mood to have fun—romance is in the air and creativity flows. You’re open to new adventures as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter. New doors are opening!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

As the moon in fire sign Leo connects with abundant Jupiter, you find yourself in a moment that’s full of potential for transforming and releasing long-held emotional patterns. Make time for healing.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Leo brings messages your way, and it’s a fantastic time to connect with your partners thanks to the moon’s harmonious connection with generous Jupiter!

