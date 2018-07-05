Daily Horoscopes: July 6, 2018

The Moon in fiery Aries squares off with the Sun at 3:51 AM, finding us questioning our direction. The Moon clashes with Pluto at 2:54 PM, stirring up intense emotions—we are ready to make important changes! Watch out for control issues and obsession today.

All Times EST.

The Moon is in fire sign Aries today, Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and popularity—however, intense situations are brewing in your relationships. If you need to take time for yourself, do so!

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, Leo, encouraging you to be adventurous! But you still have responsibilities, so don’t let them fall to the wayside. This is a brilliant day to try and kick a bad habit.

You’re in an intense mood today, Virgo! The Moon in Aries finds you focusing on issues concerning trust and intimacy. Complicated financial issues are also on your mind. Spend time with friends to help make today’s serious vibe a little more tolerable.

Your focus is on relationships today, Libra, thanks to the Moon in Aries, your opposite sign on the zodiac wheel. You find yourself weighing many opinions today—but the real solution is to prioritize your own needs, Libra.

It’s time to get organized! Are you spending time on things that are really important to you? The Moon in Aries boosts your energy, helping you get shit done today. The Moon squares off with your ruling planet Pluto this afternoon, inspiring important conversations.

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a flirtatious and fun mood! Intense conversations around money come up this afternoon, Sagittarius—make time to reflect on what’s important to you.

The Moon is in Aries today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and finding you craving comfort and closeness. However, intense emotions flare up, making it difficult for you to stay grounded. It’s time for some big changes!

The Moon in Aries finds you in a talkative mood today, Aquarius. If you find yourself worried about something that is illogical or that you’re not able to put your finger on, take time for quiet meditation—your inner voice is trying to tell you something.

The Moon is in Aries today, Pisces, encouraging you to reflect on your budget—not only your finances, but also how you spend your time and energy. You’ve been called the doormat of the zodiac by astrologers… prove them wrong!

The Moon is in your sign today, Aries! Nourish yourself: Hit a punching bag, find a friend to vent to, spend time near your element, fire, or eat some spicy foods. There’s tension in the air at home and at work. You tend to try to do everything alone—ask for help!

Take it easy today, Taurus! The Moon is in Aries, and you’re feeling sensitive to other people’s energies. Intense conversations are in the air. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, get organized—some planning is what’s needed now.

The Moon in Aries encourages you to connect with your friends today, Gemini. Serious questions about self-worth and intimacy are on your mind. Compromises need to be made—but more fun needs to be had, too!