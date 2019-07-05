Daily Horoscopes: July 6, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 12:25 AM and connects with Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty at 6:00 AM. We’re valuing what’s real, solid, and dependable, but also what’s delightful to the senses. The moon connects with wild card Uranus at 10:24 AM, encouraging us to take a risk.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up the communication sector of your chart. Flirtatious energy arrives as the moon connects with romantic Venus, and it’s an exciting day to connect with unexpected people as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to tackle your budget today, Leo. The moon connects with lovely Venus and inventive Uranus, putting you in a creative and proactive mood—you’re ready to change things up!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, inspiring you to connect with your emotions and find ways to ground yourself. Your heart longs to socialize and travel as the moon connects with Venus and Uranus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Virgo and inspires you to slow down, Libra. Creativity flows as the moon connects with sweet Venus, and unexpected emotions bubble to the surface as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You’re feeling spontaneously emboldened to let go of the past!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re in the mood to explore and share ideas as the moon connects with sweet Venus. Unexpected shifts arrive in your relationships as the moon connects with Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on your career, Sagittarius—it’s a good day to ask for favors as the moon connects with Venus. Your schedule gets a shake-up as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine, especially as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus—you’re ready for a spontaneous journey! The moon also connects with Venus, bringing romantic vibes your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Sensitive emotions bubble to the surface as the moon enters Virgo. An opportunity to smooth something over arrives when the moon connects with gentle Venus. The moon also mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, helping you shake things up at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo. The energy is fantastically flirty as the moon connects with Venus, and surprising news arrives as the moon connects with Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re inspired to get organized as the moon enters Virgo—just know that a Mercury retrograde is coming soon, and scheduling things won’t be so easy! But today, the moon connects with Venus and Uranus, bringing you delightful surprises.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, finding you in an especially charming mood, and you’re taking risks as the moon connects with Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Security is on your mind, but you’re still hungry for fun and change as the moon connects with sweet Venus and wildcard Uranus.

