Daily Horoscopes: July 7, 2019

The moon in Virgo connects with the sun at 12:49 AM, inspiring a helpful energy! The mood is over-the-top as the moon clashes with Jupiter at 3:20 AM. The moon connects with Saturn at 5:04 AM, reminding us of our limits—watch out for confusion as the moon opposes Neptune at 7:11 AM. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 12:50 PM, encouraging us to reflect on strength and open up to transformation. Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde at 7:15 PM, so watch out for misunderstandings and delays, and make time to rest! It’s a wonderful moment to be introspective. If you’ve been looking for a reason to text someone from your past, here it is.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, bringing you news, but watch out for miscommunications and delays as Mercury begins its retrograde! Slow down and work on projects that have been left on the back burner rather than starting new ones.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth, but Mercury retrograde begins today, urging you to slow down when it comes to money, travel, and communication. Catch up on rest!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo, asking you to be gentle with yourself as your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde. Catch up on rest! Watch out for delays and miscommunications. Expect to run into old friends. Reconnect with nature—it’s good for your heart!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Virgo, inspiring you to slow down and get some rest as Mercury begins its retrograde. Expect to run into old friends and rethink some things concerning your career.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Virgo, inspiring you to connect with your friends—but Mercury begins its retrograde, so watch out for miscommunications. You’re rethinking career moves and reflecting on your long-term plans.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Take it slow—Mercury begins its retrograde, and you’re considering where you want to go. Emotionally charged issues you repressed will come back up for you to process.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring you to look at the big picture—the details are a mess thanks to Mercury retrograde! The mood is introspective. Watch out for delays and communications. You’re rethinking your feelings and relationships.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Virgo, asking you to be patient with yourself and your emotions. Mercury begins its retrograde, finding you and your partners rethinking the conversations you’ve been having. Scheduling difficulties arise. Slow down and stay flexible.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Virgo illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Pisces! Mercury begins its retrograde today, and you’re getting reorganized and running into past lovers over the rest of this month.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Virgo, inspiring you to get organized—but don’t expect perfection as Mercury begins its retrograde today! This means miscommunications and delays. Expect to run into past lovers and people from your childhood.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you in a romantic mood—but Mercury begins its retrograde today, finding you rethinking issues concerning home and family, and rethinking ideas you’ve been coming up with.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo asks you to tend to issues at home—but you have something major going on cosmically, Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo today, finding you rethinking conversations and issues concerning money for the rest of the month.

