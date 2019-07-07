Daily Horoscopes: July 8, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters gentle air sign Libra at 2:07 AM, connects with Mars at 9:09 AM, and then with Mercury retrograde at 9:37 AM, inspiring us to socialize—but watch out for chance encounters with people from your past! We’re in the mood to do things different as Venus mingles with Uranus at 11:31 AM. The mood is flirty, creative, and light. The moon clashes with Venus at 12:33 PM, encouraging us to indulge our senses. Mercury retrograde meets Mars at 6:28 PM, energizing us to discuss something on our minds—but remember, it’s Mercury retrograde, so don’t speak impulsively and remember that you might change your mind later on. Have fun today, but don’t make solid plans yet.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Libra, inspiring you to focus on your home and family. Mercury retrograde meets Mars, asking you to be patient when it comes to money. Watch out for impulsive spending! If you still want it in a few weeks, invest in it then.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the communication sector of your chart—but Mercury retrograde meets Mars, creating an impatient mood. You have to take it slow, Leo! Spend time reconnecting with friends.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Libra, bringing your focus to your financial situation. Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, asking you to get rest, but it meets energetic Mars today, perking your right up and asking you to trust your intuition.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, asking you to reflect on your emotions—feel them, don’t over analyze. It’s an exciting day to reconnect with old friends as Mercury retrograde meets action planet Mars. Just watch out for impulsivity.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Libra, asking you to slow down. Your psychic abilities are boosted! It’s also a busy day in your career as Mercury retrograde meets Mars—but watch out for impatience and miscommunications.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters charming air sign Libra, but making plans isn’t so easy thanks to Mercury retrograde. Keep your schedule flexible as Mercury meets Mars, inspiring spontaneity.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to your career and reputation as the moon enters Libra. Mercury retrograde meets with warrior planet Mars, bringing a boost in energy—watch out for arguments and impatience.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, asking you to look at the big picture. It’s a busy day for communication in your relationships as Mercury retrograde meets with Mars—interesting news arrives, but it’s Mercury retrograde, so watch how the story evolves over the next few weeks.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters the sign of balance, Libra, today, asking you to reflect on your emotions. Keep your plans flexible today—Mercury is retrograde, and though its connection with Mars brings a boost in energy, don’t waste it by forcing something to happen when it’s not ready.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus turns to relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Libra. It’s a wonderful time to connect with people from your past. You’re in the mood to party as Mercury retrograde meets your ruling planet Mars—just be mindful of delays and impatience!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Libra, inspiring you to beautify your work space—but don’t get too stressed about getting organized since Mercury is retrograde and things are up in the air. Mercury’s meeting with Mars finds you more impatient than usual today, so keep that in mind.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious mood! Exciting communications take place as Mercury retrograde meets Mars, but remember that things are up in the air. Be mindful of delays.

