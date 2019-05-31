Daily Horoscopes: June 1, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune at 11:16 AM and serious Saturn at 1:12 PM, promoting a creative and supportive energy. The moon meets affectionate Venus at 3:55 PM, and we’re in the mood to indulge our senses—it’s not completely mushy mood since the moon connects with Pluto, the planet of power, at 6:52 PM.



All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in indulgent Taurus finds you in a sleepy mood, but you’re feeling creative as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re thinking about sensitive topics today, and the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, urging you to focus only on what’s truly important to you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Taurus finds you in the mood to socialize today, Cancer, and you’re meeting especially inspiring people as it connects with mystical Neptune. The moon also mingles with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, stirring up an intense yet productive energy.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus inspires you to be creative today, Leo, especially as it connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re eager to transform your workspace into one that’s more supportive and beautiful as the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and it connects with mystical Neptune, creating a dreamy energy in your relationships! Snapping you down to earth is the moon’s connection with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto. It’s time to get clear on your needs and make some changes, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus finds you in a sensitive mood today, dear Libra. A chance to smooth things over arrives as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re craving structure, value, and power as the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto. Don’t obsess over the details. Do what you can, and keep it moving.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in earth sign Taurus connects with mystical Neptune, creating a dreamy energy in your relationships, Scorpio. It’s also a powerful day for communication as the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in earth sign Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune, finding you in a nostalgic mood, dear Sagittarius. But money is also on your mind as the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto. You know what you want, and it’s time to set some boundaries.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and it connects with dreamy Neptune, bringing gentle communication your way, dear Capricorn. The moon also connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, helping you assert yourself.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in earth sign Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune, creating a gentle atmosphere in your personal life, dear Aquarius. The moon asks you to trust your intuition as it connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus connects with with your ruling planet Neptune today, boosting your intuitive powers, but it’s important that you stay down-to-earth in communication and your social life as the moon connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in earth sign Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune today, asking whether you believe you create your own reality, dear Aries. The moon also connects with Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, asking you to get real about your budget and plans. It’s a great day to get organized.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, dear Taurus, and you’re moving at your own pace. Inspiring connections arrive as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune. You’re craving answers, some indulgences, and a change of scenery as the moon connects Saturn, Venus, and Pluto.

