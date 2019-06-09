Daily Horoscopes: June 10, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Virgo opposes hazy Neptune at 1:18 AM, reminding us that feelings are messy and can’t always be organized into neat boxes. The moon clashes with the sun at 1:59 AM, connects with Saturn at 2:12 AM, clashes with Jupiter at 2:42 AM, and connects with Pluto at 8:01 AM, asking us to get firm on our boundaries as we change direction in our lives. The moon enters harmony-loving Libra at 8:29 PM and the sun opposes Jupiter at 11:28 AM, bringing us exciting opportunities and gifts—just don’t be greedy. Spread the joy!

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo finds you in a nostalgic mood before it enters Libra, inspiring you to party. The sun opposes Jupiter, making this an exciting day in your relationships, Gemini! An over-the-top energy flows, so try not to over-do things, but do enjoy the company of the gregarious people you’re connecting with.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo finds you in a talkative mood before your focus shifts to your home and family life when the moon enters Libra. The sun opposes Jupiter and you’re bursting with creativity—just make sure you get plenty of time to rest! Don’t over-do things today, dear Cancer.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Virgo asks you to reflect on your budget before it enters Libra and lights up the communication sector of your chart. It’s a busy day for your social life as your ruling planet, the sun, opposes Jupiter! You may have to contend with some big egos, but generosity flows, too.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign, asking you to get in touch with your emotions before your focus shifts to your finances when the moon enters Libra. The sun opposes Jupiter and new opportunities are opening up, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re resting as the moon moves through Virgo, but you’re back to your usual amicable self when the moon enters your sign today, Libra! The sun opposes Jupiter and existing conversations are picked back up. Just remember to trust your intuition if something sounds too good to be true.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo finds you in the mood to network, but the moon enters Libra later on and you’ll want to catch up on quiet time. The sun opposes Jupiter and it’s a fantastically exciting time for you, especially on the financial front. Just don’t over-spend, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Virgo asks you to focus on your career before your attention turns to your social life when the moon enters Libra. The sun opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, making this a hugely exciting day in your relationships—generosity flows!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo asks you look at the big picture before your focus turns to your career when the moon enters Libra. The sun opposes Jupiter and you’re getting a lot of work done, Capricorn. Just don’t overbook yourself! Keep your schedule flexible.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo asks you to open yourself up to change before the moon enters Libra, bringing new opportunities your way. The sun opposes Jupiter, creating a dynamic energy in your social life. Plenty of fun takes place today, Aquarius—enjoy!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, and your focus shifts to intimacy when the moon enters Libra. The sun opposes Jupiter, creating a dynamic energy for growth: Where do you want things to head next, Pisces? Watch out for big egos.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Virgo asks you to focus on your responsibilities before your focus shifts to relationships when the moon enters your opposite sign Libra. The sun opposes Jupiter, bringing exciting conversations and new opportunities your way, Aries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo inspires creativity and romance before entering Libra and asking you to get focused on your responsibilities—not an easy task as the sun opposes Jupiter, creating plenty of movement! It’s a big day for money, but be wise about your spending, Taurus!

