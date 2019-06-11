Daily Horoscopes: June 12, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars at 2:19 AM, squares off with Saturn at 5:11 AM, connects with Jupiter at 5:27 AM, and connects with the sun at 8:57 AM, making for a frustrating early morning that eventually evens out into something sunnier—we have so much we want to do, so keep an open mind about it all! The moon clashes with Pluto at 11:15 AM, and we’re made aware of important changes that need to take place. Keep your control issues in check.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Libra finds you in a flirtatious mood, Gemini—however, finances are weighing on your mind. Find ways to stay in the moment; there are profound and lovely connections to be made with your friends and lovers today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra finds you focusing on home and family today, but watch out for grumpy vibes in your relationships. Intense emotions are in the air. Try making the most of this energy by gardening or cooking with the people in your life as a way to work through difficult feelings while doing something productive and positive.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra finds you in a chatty mood today, Leo—however, too much planning and organizing will leave you frazzled. Give yourself room to breathe and keep your plans flexible. Avoid overbooking yourself and romance and ease will flow in your social life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars and Saturn, asking you to be smart about your spending, Virgo. It then connects with Jupiter and the sun, which bodes well for your work and home life. Passion is in the air as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today and it clashes with Mars and Saturn, asking you to set firm boundaries, Libra. The moon connects with Jupiter and the sun, inspiring exciting social connections—just watch out for intense emotions like jealousy as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Libra asks you to slow down and trust your intuition as it clashes with Mars and Saturn, finding you having difficult conversations. Abundance flows as the moon connects with Jupiter and the sun and intense discussions arrive as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars and Saturn, and you’re realizing your values don’t align with everyone in the circles you’re running with, Sagittarius. That’s OK, because you will be connecting with so many fantastic new people as the moon connects with Jupiter and the sun. Issues concerning cash are considered as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars and Saturn, and you’re feeling tension in your relationships, Capricorn: You have responsibilities but your partners have whims, and you need to find a way to balance it all! The moon connects with Jupiter and the sun, inspiring you to slow down, especially as intense emotions pop up when the moon clashes with Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in fellow air sign Libra finds you in an adventurous mood, Aquarius—however, making plans won’t be so easy as the moon clashes with Mars and Saturn. The moon connects with Jupiter and the sun, so you’ll still have fun, but keep things flexible and give yourself plenty of space to sit with your emotions as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in lovely Libra clashes with warrior Mars and taskmaster Saturn, asking you to be tough and make changes, Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter and the sun, supporting you in your career and as you work with others on a close level. The moon clashes with Pluto, bringing an intense conversation.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars and Saturn and tension arrives at work, at home, and in your relationships—you’re stuck in the middle! But breakthroughs are coming, Aries. Big talks arrive as the moon connects with Jupiter and the sun. The moon clashes with Pluto, so keep your control issues in check.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra clashes with Mars and Saturn, inspiring you to quit a bad habit. The moon connects with Jupiter and the sun, bringing abundance your way, dear Taurus! Your beliefs are challenged as the moon clashes with Pluto.

