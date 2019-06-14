Daily Horoscopes: June 15, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon enters adventurous Sagittarius at 5:03 AM and opposes Venus at 8:23 PM, creating an atmosphere of fun and generosity this evening—just be careful not to over-indulge! Our cravings are running high. A hug or words of encouragement are appreciated!

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today and opposes Venus, creating a lovely energy in your partnerships, Gemini! Things are brewing and a climax to a situation in your relationships is soon coming to a head, so this is a great time to connect with your partners and get on the same page as best you can.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list and get organized, but doing nothing is a productive way to spend your time as the moon opposes Venus, because you’re at your best when you’re well-rested!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius and finds you in the mood to celebrate! Excitement flows as the moon opposes sweet Venus. When was the last time you did karaoke? Your talent is needed at the club now, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your home and family life, Virgo. It’s a wonderful time to clean up your space and beautify your home and office as the moon opposes Venus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Sagittarius and finds you in an especially chatty mood, Libra! The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, bringing sweet messages your way. Send a perfumed love letter to your crush. Tensions are building and the answers you seek are arriving soon, so take advantage of today’s lovely vibes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius and lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth, Scorpio! Abundance comes your way as the moon opposes luxury loving Venus—j’adore!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, so treat yourself to something unusual! Plan a day trip; a jaunt out of town always reignites your spirit. A fun and social energy flows in your relationships as the moon opposes Venus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest. You’re in the mood to indulge as the moon opposes Venus. You work hard, Capricorn, so treat yourself to something wonderful!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you in an amicable mood today, Aquarius, and you’re eager to connect, flirt, and have fun as the moon opposes Venus. It’s a lovely day to network!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to your career and public life. Creative energy flows as the moon opposes Venus. Sagittarius is all about adventure—be bold and take risks, Pisces!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in an adventurous mood, Aries! You’re unafraid of taking risks, but today is an especially fun time to do so as the moon opposes sweet Venus. Exciting conversations are in the air!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius, inviting you to release old patterns that no longer serve you, Taurus. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, bringing good times your way, just try not to overspend!

