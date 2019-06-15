Daily Horoscopes: June 16, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Mercury connects with Neptune at 7:43 AM and opposes Saturn at 10:00 AM, encouraging us to be open-minded and sympathetic as we hit a wall in communication. A grumpy energy may flow, especially as Jupiter clashes with Neptune at 11:18 AM, and we realize that something isn’t what we expected it to be.

It’s a difficult but important day to stay down-to-earth and grounded about our expectations—just because one thing doesn’t work out, doesn’t mean we need to give up hope on everything! The moon in Sagittarius meets Jupiter at 3:08 PM, inspiring more optimism—but the moon clashes with Neptune at 3:11 PM, finding us sensitive and in our feelings. We can’t always depend on others to be honest, but we can always strive to be honest with ourselves.



All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on your relationships during this very busy day, Gemini. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, bringing creativity to your work, but stress in your finances. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, asking you to get real about your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to get organized, but today might be too busy to get much accomplished! Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, inspiring you to try something new, but blocks around communication in your relationship come up. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, asking you to come down to earth when it comes to making plans.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius finds you in an especially creative mood, Leo! Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, finding you easily accessing and communicating your emotions—however, stress at work has you feeling frustrated and blocked. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, asking you to be honest about your feelings.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to find ways to get grounded today. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, creating a lovely energy for communication—however, blocks in creativity and connection come up. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, and you’re confronting the reality of your personal life—your ideals are lovely, Virgo, but what’s really real?

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Plenty of communication takes place today thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, boosting creativity at work, but responsibilities are also weighing heavily at this time. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, asking you to get real about your plans.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Money is on your mind today thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, boosting creativity, but watch out for blocks in communication. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, pushing you to figure out what you truly value in life, Scorpio. It’s time to get real and stop idealizing things, plans, or people.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign, asking you to be present with your emotions today, Sagittarius. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, finding you tapping into your emotions and setting boundaries around what you can and can’t provide for others. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, creating a massive shift in your spirit concerning home and creating space for yourself in the world.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to take it slow today, Capricorn. Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, creating a gentle energy for communication—however, you’ll have to set boundaries in your relationships. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, asking you to get clear on what’s fact and fiction.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in the mood to socialize today thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. Communication planet Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn, which bodes well for you financially, but you might find you can’t take on every task that’s asked of you. Slow down! Jupiter clashes with Neptune, and you’re learning whether the dreams you’ve had for your future still make sense for you.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on your career today, but gentle conversations in your love life also flow as Mercury connects with Neptune. Mercury opposes Saturn, setting limits and, frankly, showing you who’s not your friend, dear Pisces. Jupiter clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, bringing big shifts in your career and demanding that you get real about how to go about things.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, encouraging you to step toward new adventures, Aries! Mercury connects with Neptune, helping you get centered in your emotions—just watch out for intense conversations at work as Mercury opposes Saturn. Jupiter clashes with Neptune, challenging you to shift your beliefs. What’s real and true in your life will make itself known.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to release the past as Mercury connects with Neptune, inspiring empathetic communication. However Mercury also opposes Saturn, and some ideas are shut down, dear Taurus. The bubble is burst as Jupiter clashes with Neptune, and you’re challenged to see the truth about how much a person, group, or idea can really offer.

