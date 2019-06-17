Daily Horoscopes: June 18, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Saturn connects with Neptune at 7:40 AM, inspiring a gentle and supportive atmosphere, and Mercury meets Mars at 12:05 PM, encouraging communication and helping things move along. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn at 11:53 PM, creating a focused mood. The moon connects with Neptune at 11:59 PM, inspiring an atmosphere of creativity and empathy.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Saturn connects with Neptune, creating a supportive energy in your career as your ruling planet Mercury meets Mars, bringing exciting conversations concerning money. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, which doesn’t make asking for favors easy, but it also connects with Neptune, creating an energy of flexibility and creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Saturn connects with Neptune, encouraging a supportive energy between you and your partners, and you’re feeling emboldened to express yourself as Mercury meets Mars. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, creating a serious energy in your relationships, but connects with Neptune, creating an energy of open-mindedness.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Saturn connects with Neptune, creating a supportive energy as you work through complicated matters, and Mercury meets Mars, boosting your intuitive abilities. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, urging you to focus on your responsibilities, but connects with Neptune, keeping the creativity flowing.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Saturn connects with Neptune, creating a gentle and supportive atmosphere in your relationships—ideal for getting clear on commitments, needs, and boundaries. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Mars, which is fantastic for networking. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, creating a focused and firm yet creative vibe.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Saturn connects with Neptune, inspiring a creative and supportive energy at home and at work, and communication is boosted, especially between you and the public as Mercury meets Mars. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, inspiring a supportive and empathetic energy at home.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Saturn connects with Neptune, inspiring support and creativity—it’s a productive day for communication! Mercury meets with your ruling planet Mars, bringing you exciting opportunities. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, helping you stand strong while helping you remain gentle.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Saturn connects with Neptune, inspiring creativity and connection at home—a supportive atmosphere flows. Mercury meets Mars, boosting your energy—it’s time to cut off something that’s not working! The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, helping you bring more security into your life.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your ruling planet Saturn connects with Neptune, inspiring supportive communication, especially in your relationships as communication planet Mercury meets Mars. The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, meeting Saturn and connecting with Neptune and encouraging stability and creativity as you reconnect with your emotions.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your ruling planet Saturn connects with Neptune, asking you to trust your intuition. Mercury meets Mars, helping you tackle your to-do list—but the moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, reminding you to catch up on rest, too. Sleep is invaluable! It’s a great time to create better balance in your schedule.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Saturn connects with your ruling planet Neptune, creating a supportive and productive energy in your social life and around the causes you believe in. Mercury meets Mars, stirring up conversation in your love life. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, asking you to take your responsibilities seriously, but also to give yourself a little wiggle room.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Saturn connects with Neptune, creating a supportive energy and encouraging you to trust yourself and your intuition. Mercury meets your ruling planet Mars, stirring up conversation at home. The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn and connects with Neptune, asking you to step into a leadership position and let your imagination guide you as you tackle projects.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Saturn connects with Neptune and you’re eager to help the world however you can, and as Mercury meets Mars, you have all the energy you need to do just that! The moon in Capricorn inspires you to travel and you’re stepping into a role of responsibility as it meets Saturn, connecting with inspiring people as the moon connects with Neptune.

