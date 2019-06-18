Daily Horoscopes: June 19, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars at 6:22 AM and Mercury opposes Pluto at 6:52 AM, making for a confrontation energy this morning. Do your best to be patient, and bring in a third party to help mediate arguments. Control issues hit a peak! Watch out for shady behavior and jealousy. Emotions are tense as the moon meets Pluto at 7:16 AM and the moon opposes Mercury at 7:19 AM. Be smart and consider your words before speaking! The moon enters Aquarius at 10:01 PM and we’re craving some space—however, watch out for tempers as Mars opposes Pluto at 11:21 PM. An ending takes place. Make space in your life for new things by letting go of the old, and don’t give in to ego or power plays.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up difficult conversations about money. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury and intense emotions arise for you to move through. The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to look at the big picture—however, Mars opposes Pluto and an ending takes place that asks you to pause and examine your own relationship to power and anger.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up difficult conversations in your relationships. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, and the energy is intense—you’re tasked with seeing the world from someone else’s POV while standing your own ground, too. The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to open up to transformations before Mars opposes Pluto—watch out for tempers! The energy is heated in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, creating stress at work. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, asking you to get clear on what your responsibilities are. The moon enters Aquarius, shifting your focus to relationships—however, Mars opposes Pluto and it’s crucial that you get the rest you need and don’t give in to power plays, ego moves, or manipulations.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and your ruling planet Mercury opposes Pluto. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury before entering Aquarius, encouraging you to get organized—however, it’s difficult to get things done as Mars opposes Pluto. Intense emotions arise and tempers flare.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up difficult feelings at home and work. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury and you’re feeling intense emotions that you have to hash out with a friend or in a journal. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to keep your cool and enjoy life, but Mars opposes Pluto, and you’re absolutely done with something—try to keep your temper under control!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto—then, the moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home before your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, oppose each other and you’re confronted with an important conversation that may bring about an ending.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up conversations about money that you can’t avoid. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, and you’re contemplating trust. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and Mars opposes Pluto—you’re reaching a limit, and something has got to give.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in your sign, Capricorn, opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up heated emotions and difficult conversations in your relationships. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, and you’re itching to say what’s on your mind—stay calm! The moon enters Aquarius, and you’re contemplating security, before Mars opposes Pluto, finding you confronting difficulties in your partnerships. Watch out for manipulation and big egos.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, and problems you’ve been avoiding become unavoidable. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, asking you to confront the emotions you’ve been bottling. The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your heart. Mars opposes Pluto—watch out for big tempers.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up power struggles in your social life and love life. If you know saying something will cause a scene, think twice, because it will end up more dramatic than you expect. The moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, stirring up intense emotions that you want to get off your chest. The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to get some rest, before Mars opposes Pluto, stirring up conflict.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars, Mercury opposes Pluto, and the moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury, so your patience is tested all day. Words feel like weapons and balancing your public and private lives is a big concern today. The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring some detachment—however, Mars opposes Pluto, and your temper will need tending. Don’t pick fights with authority figures. There’s a smart way to reach your goals, and acting impulsively is not the way today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars and Mercury opposes Pluto, stirring up intense conversations. Watch out for mind games and power struggles. Big emotions arise as the moon meets Pluto and opposes Mercury. The moon enters Aquarius and you’re craving privacy before Mars opposes Pluto, resulting in hot tempers. Find ways to stay cool today, especially during commutes.

