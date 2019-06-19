Daily Horoscopes: June 20, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in aloof Aquarius clashes with rebel Uranus at 8:56 AM, and we’re itching for freedom. We’re doing things differently today! Change is in the air, and the same old way of doing things just doesn’t work anymore.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to study topics that fascinate you. Brilliant intuitive insights arrive as the moon clashes with Uranus—watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you exploring deep emotions, dear Cancer. It’s a wonderful time to dive into your spiritual practice. Powerful social connections take place as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, encouraging connection. The moon also clashes with Uranus, finding you making unexpected choices, especially concerning how you relate to the public.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius inspires you to get organized and make some ingenious little changes that help your life run more smoothly. The moon also clashes with Uranus, finding you running into plenty of surprises. Exciting ideas are exchanged.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius, finding you in a romantic mood after a frustrating few days. Unexpected emotions come up as the moon clashes with Uranus, and an opportunity to explore new spaces within yourself and let go of the past arises.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your home and private life today, Scorpio, and shake-ups in your relationships arrive as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. There’s a lot of change taking place in your life—let go of the past and embrace the unusual; exciting things await.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart and clashes with rebel Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way, Sagittarius. Keep your plans flexible, as surprising changes will pop up.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the financial sector of your chart, and surprises come your way as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. What’s important to you is changing, dear Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and it clashes with your ruling plane Uranus, inspiring you to shake things up in your personal life. It’s a good day to work through your emotions and take a risk. Use today’s energy to try something totally unusual.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a sleepy mood, so rest up, Pisces! Flashes of psychic insight and surprising news arrive as the moon clashes with wild card Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you eager to connect with the communities you belong to, and you’re craving change as the moon clashes with Uranus. You’re wanting to invest in something new and exciting—just watch out for surprises concerning cash.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aquarius, the sign of invention, and it clashes with wild card Uranus today, finding you eager to rock the public’s perception of who you are. You’re making important and unexpected moves in your career!

