Daily Horoscopes: June 21, 2019

Happy summer solstice! The moon in Aquarius makes a harmonious connection with sweet Venus at 3:42 AM and lucky Jupiter at 10:02 AM, creating a fun and flirtatious energy. Neptune begins its retrograde at 10:36 AM, asking us to slow down and go within. The sun enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 11:54 AM, officially kicking off the season of the crab!



All times ET.



Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Happy solar return! Your season begins today, Cancer, and you’re feeling yourself. The moon in Aquarius finds you sitting with intense emotions, but you’re working through them as the moon connects with harmony-loving Venus and Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Neptune begins its retrograde, finding you eager to learn more about life—grab a book by someone who inspires you!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart and connects with Venus and Jupiter, creating a wonderful, generous atmosphere. Deep emotions are stirred as Neptune begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, finding you slowing down and catching up on rest.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you exploring deep emotions today, and as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter, you’re asked to consider how you want to shift things at home and at work. Neptune begins its retrograde, finding you reflecting on your fantasies concerning relationship. Cancer season begins, shifting your focus to your social life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you in a flirtatious mood, and things are especially fun as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter, bringing cute conversations your way. Just watch out for misunderstandings concerning scheduling as Neptune begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, bringing your focus to your career and public life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family, and gentle vibes flow as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter, encouraging you to connect with people and ask for what you want. Neptune begins its retrograde, creating a dreamy and creative energy. Cancer season begins, inspiring you to travel and learn new things.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and gentle energy flows as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter. Inspiring conversations take place in your partnerships. You’re feeling sentimental as Neptune begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, urging you to undergo a transformation.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your finances, and creative energy flows as the moon connects with Venus, the planet of money, and lucky Jupiter. Neptune begins its retrograde, boosting empathy—but watch out for miscommunications! Cancer season begins, shifting your focus to relationships.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign, Aquarius, helping you tap into your emotions! Despite what unqualified astrology wannabes say, you’re not a robot! You have feelings, and they’re flowing as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter. Neptune begins its retrograde, asking you to reflect on your fantasies concerning money. Cancer season begins, encouraging you to add upgrades to your daily routine that will make your life easier.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius boosts your intuitive abilities and inspires your creativity as it connects with sexy Venus and lucky Jupiter. Your ruling planet Neptune begins its retrograde, urging you to connect with your spiritual practice. Cancer season begins, bringing romance and fun times your way!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in the mood to socialize, and it’s a lovely day to travel and share ideas as the moon connects with sweet Venus and lucky Jupiter. However, expect to feel less energetic than usual as Neptune begins its retrograde. Cancer season begins, bringing your focus to home and family.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius finds you reflecting on your career and encourages you to tap others for help as the moon connects with gentle Venus and generous Jupiter. Neptune begins its retrograde, inspiring you to reflect on what community means to you. Cancer season begins, bringing a flurry of communication your way.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to travel! You’re in a good mood and eager to connect with people as the moon connects with sweet, sexy Venus and lucky Jupiter. Neptune begins its retrograde, and you’re dreaming up a new vision for your career path. Cancer season begins, shifting your focus to finances.

