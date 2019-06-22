Daily Horoscopes: June 23, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Venus opposes Jupiter at 12:45 PM, sweeping us off our feet! High drama is in the air as the moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter at 10:03 PM. The moon connects with Saturn at 11:09 PM, encouraging a supportive atmosphere before clashing with Venus at 11:14 PM and meeting Neptune at 11:56 PM, finding us in an especially romantic and whimsical mood!

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus opposes Jupiter, whipping up fun and creativity, and the moon in your opposite sign Pisces clashes with Jupiter, finding you in an over-the-top mood, ready to show the world what you’ve got. Helping you stay grounded is the moon’s connection with Saturn, and as the moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune, you’re in a romantic mood.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Jupiter, bringing loads of fun your way, Libra! The mood is generous and romantic. The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, kicking up communication. The moon connects with Saturn, finding you reflecting on your boundaries. The moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune—keep your plans flexible; fun is on the way!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus opposes Jupiter, bringing a big energy of abundance to your world, little scorpion! The moon in fellow water sign Pisces clashes with expansive Jupiter, so try not to overspend. The moon connects with serious Saturn, clashes with sweet Venus, and meets dreamy Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, and the vibe is fun, especially in your relationships. The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, finding you feeling sentimental, dear Sag. The moon connects with serious Saturn, asking you to be realistic about your budget before clashing with Venus and meets Neptune, finding you in a dreamy, romantic state!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus opposes Jupiter, and you’re eager to take a break from your responsibilities! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, stirring up communication. The moon connects with serious Saturn, clashes with sweet Venus, and meets dreamy Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus opposes Jupiter, making it a fantastic day to network and flirt with your crush! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, so watch your spending, Aquarius. The moon connects with Saturn, creating a grounding effect before clashing with Venus and meeting Neptune, bringing plenty of fun.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, making for an uplifting atmosphere—romance is in the air and you’re feeling good, dear fish! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, so try not to overdo things—the moon’s connection with Saturn will help keep you grounded, at least until the moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune, creating a big boost in fantasy, fun, and imagination.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Venus opposes Jupiter, bringing good news your way! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, asking you to think big—but get some rest first, dear Aries! The moon connects with Saturn, reminding you of your responsibilities before clashing with Venus and meeting Neptune, inspiring a dreamy energy.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes lucky Jupiter, and it’s a fantastic moment for wealth and abundance. The moon in Pisces finds you in the mood to network. It also clashes with Jupiter, connects with Saturn, clashes with Venus, and meets Neptune, encouraging you to dive deep into your emotions and set boundaries—but you’re in a fun and social mood, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus opposes Jupiter, whipping up all sorts of fun and romance in your life today, Gemini! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter and big emotions swell, but the moon connects with Saturn, helping you compartmentalize your feelings. The moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune later on, boosting your creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus opposes Jupiter, and you’re ready to relax—even if you’re running errands, you’re doing it with an easy smile on your face! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter and connects with Saturn, keeping you busy and focused before the moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune, bringing inspiration your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus opposes Jupiter, making this a fantastic day to socialize and flirt! The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, and you have big feelings today. The moon connects with Saturn, helping you stay grounded. The moon clashes with Venus and meets Neptune, which is wonderful for connecting with others on a deep level.

