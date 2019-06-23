Daily Horoscopes: June 24, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Venus clashes with Neptune at 5:59 AM and the world is a wonderland of whimsy and romance! The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto at 5:59 AM, asking us to connect on a deep emotional level. The moon connects with Mars at 1:22 PM and Mercury at 7:10 PM, perking us up and encouraging communication. The moon enters feisty Aries at 10:38 PM, inspiring our inner go-getter.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Lovely Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, and you’re feeling inspired—and in love! The mood is whimsical—anything can happen! Powerful healing and transformation is also on the menu as the moon enters fire sign Aries.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Neptune, finding you fantasizing about romance. Travel is on your mind, too—you want to be whisked away! The moon enters Aries, activating the partnership sector of your chart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Sexy Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, creating a powerful energy for bonding and romance, as well as healing and creativity. Tend to your heart today, Scorpio. The moon enters Aries, inspiring you to dump a bad habit.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus clashes with Neptune, creating an atmosphere of romance and creativity. You’re in a nostalgic mood, and maybe even a little bit weepy. It’s a lovely time to connect with a partner. The moon enters Aries, creating a celebratory mood.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a dreamy, romantic day as Venus clashes with Neptune. You’re in a more idealistic mood than usual, Capricorn, and it’s a lovely time to connect and share ideas. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to home and family.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Sexy Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a flirtatious energy! Romance is in the air, but you’re also in the mood to spend money. The moon enters Aries, bringing communications your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus clashes with your ruling planet Neptune and you’re in an especially sentimental mood! It’s a fantastic time to get cozy with a crush. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to reflect on abundance and self-worth.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Venus clashes with Neptune, whipping up all sorts of interesting conversations and finding you sharing secrets. It’s a lovely time to check in with your spiritual practice! The moon enters your sign, asking you to make space for internal reflection.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, creating a whimsical atmosphere today, which is especially juicy for making friends. Just try not to spend too much money, Taurus! The moon enters Aries, asking you to make some quiet time to spend with yourself, too.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus clashes with Neptune, delivering a big burst of creativity. This is a wonderful time to step into the spotlight, Gemini! People find you especially charming. The moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules community and your hopes and dreams for the future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Lovely Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune, bringing visions of love and a big boost in creativity your way. Your intuition is especially tuned in at this time, Cancer. You’re feeling shy about your crush, but it’s still a cute time to connect. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to your career.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Sweet Venus clashes with dreamy Neptune today, finding you running into inspiring people and having deep conversations. It’s a lovely time for manifestation, so make a wish or say a prayer. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring you to take a journey.

