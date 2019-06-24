Daily Horoscopes: June 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.





The moon in fire sign Aries finds us moving at a quick pace—just keep your impulses in check as we make big changes as the moon clashes with the sun at 5:46 AM! The bold Aries moon needs to keep things fresh and moving, so make your move today!

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in fire sign Aries creates a transformative energy within you today. It’s a powerful time to move through difficult emotions, Virgo. You’re eager to create change and connect with people who believe in your vision as the moon clashes with the sun.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your relationships. You’re eager to make a change as the moon clashes with the sun today. Ask yourself whether your partners believe in your goals and respect your work, Libra. You deserve support!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fire sign Aries inspires you to tackle your to-do list today, and as the moon squares off with the sun, an exciting new journey begins. Your routine is getting a much-needed shakeup, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in the mood to celebrate, Sagittarius. It’s a passionate day in your love life as the moon squares off with the sun, stirring desire. Sexy!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and you’re contemplating your partnerships as the moon squares off with the sun. It’s time to make a change.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The mood is talkative today thanks to the moon in Aries! Plans are being made and changes are taking place as the moon squares off with the sun. It’s a great day to break a habit, Aquarius. Get something off your chest so you don’t have to worry about it anymore!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Money is on your mind today thanks to the moon in Aries, and you’re feeling inspired to go after what you want as the moon clashes with the sun in fellow water sign Cancer. Go after your heart’s desire, Pisces! Why settle for less? You like to go with the flow, but today it’s time to get your wish.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries! You’re famous for being an impulsive risk-taker, and today is no exception. The moon squares off with the sun, and you’re making a move that will bring a change to your private life.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries finds your dreams especially active, Taurus. What message is your inner voice delivering to you? Today a breakthrough in communication arrives as the moon clashes with the sun.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re in the mood to socialize thanks to the moon in fire sign Aries, and you’re running into exciting people today. You’re also taking action in a financial situation as the moon clashes with the sun.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fire sign Aries finds you focused on your career today, Cancer, and as the moon clashes with the sun (which is currently in your sign), you feel empowered to make a change and take charge in your goals.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to embark on an adventure, Leo. As the moon squares off with the sun, you feel that a break in your routine or a new perspective will bring you what you need. Just don’t overextend yourself.

