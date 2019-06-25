Daily Horoscopes: June 26, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aries connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:20 AM, inspiring us to follow our hearts—however, the moon also clashes with serious Saturn at 10:38 AM, and we need to get real about our goals! Remember that being practical doesn’t need to mean abandoning your dreams. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 5:38 PM, finding us in an affectionate mood, and the moon clashes with Pluto at 6:42 PM, stirring up intense emotions. Communication planet Mercury enters fire sign Leo at 8:20 PM, shifting the energy. We’ve been learning to trust our intuition, but now we’re ready to roar!

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career and public life and asks you to consider how the power struggles in your relationships affect the direction you want to move in. Messenger planet Mercury enters Leo and conversations about money kick up.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you considering the big picture today as you reflect on the habits you’re working to build. Communication planet Mercury enters your sign, Leo, helping you find the words you’ve been searching for.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aries emboldens you to cut off a situation that doesn’t work anymore. You’re ready for transformation, Virgo! Your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo, inspiring you to contemplate the mysteries of the universe—and to get more rest!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart and it’s an intense day for bonding and connecting. Communication planet Mercury enters Leo, bringing plenty of party invitations your way. It’s a fantastic time to network and plan for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aries inspires you to get organized and reflect on your habits, daily routines, and rituals. Your career and legacy are on your mind as Mercury enters Leo, bringing news about these topics your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and you’re in the mood to party! Flirtatious energy flows—just watch out for a tricky situation in your finances. Invitations to adventures arrive as Mercury enters Leo.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s moon in Aries finds you focused on your home and family life, and you’re reflecting on the power dynamics in your personal life. Communication planet Mercury enters Leo, and you want to discuss what’s beneath the surface and go deep.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s moon in fiery Aries finds you in a busy and talkative mood, Aquarius. Make time for quiet stillness—your inner voice has a crucial message to deliver today. Messenger planet Mercury enters Leo, boosting communication in your partnerships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on wealth and abundance. Communication planet Mercury enters Leo, encouraging you to get organized and hammer out your schedule.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries! Nurture yourself by engaging in something exciting and adventurous. Make time to sit with your emotions and truly feel them. Taking action is easy for you—sitting still is not. Chatty Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing flirty messages your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s moon in Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules solitude and rest, so slow down and relax, Taurus! Communication planet Mercury enters Leo, kicking up communication at home and within your family.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries inspires you to network and enjoy the company of your friends. An intense conversation arrives. Your ruling planet Mercury enters fire sign Leo, boosting your mental acuity and bringing more information your way.

