Daily Horoscopes: June 28, 2019

The moon in gentle Taurus connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, at 7:20 PM, asking us to commit to something we love. A creative energy flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 8:39 PM. Our intuition gets a boost!

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Taurus finds you in a social mood today, Cancer. You’re making some serious and solid plans for the future while maintaining an openness to unimagined upgrades or opportunities as the moon connects with serious Saturn and dreamy Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your reputation and legacy, and you’re especially eager to hammer out commitments as the moon connects with serious Saturn. But you’re not losing your creative edge and you’re open to receiving help as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today today, inspiring you to enjoy all the world has to offer, dear Virgo. The moon connects with serious Saturn and dreamy Neptune, bringing support and creative energy your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Taurus asks you to be still and feel your emotions, Libra. You’re reflecting on your boundaries as the moon connects with serious Saturn. The moon also connects with dreamy Neptune, helping you smooth over something that was awkward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Taurus illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, and conversations about commitment are in the air as the moon connects with serious Saturn. The moon also connects with dreamy Neptune, boosting your empathy levels.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus inspires you to get organized today, and the energy is conducive for figuring out financial matters as the moon connects with serious Saturn. Emotional healing also flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and you’re in the mood to have fun! But first, you’re taking care of business as the moon connects with serious Saturn. Inspiring communications and a boost in intuition arrive as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Taurus finds you in a more nostalgic mood than usual today, and you’d be wise to catch up on rest and be smart about your spending as the moon connects with Saturn and Neptune. Make time to connect with your inner voice, Aquarius—it’s more valuable than you realize.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and serious yet inspiring conversations arrive as the moon connects with Saturn and with your ruling planet Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on money today, and it’s a powerful time to address issues at work and flex your creative muscles as the moon connects with Saturn and Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! As the moon connects with Saturn, you’re seriously contemplating the next moves you want to make. Whatever you choose, make sure it allows you to travel, learn, and grow. Those are your priorities right now, along with mingling with inspiring people, as the moon connects with Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Taurus asks you to slow down and get some rest, Gemini. The moon connects with Saturn and Neptune, finding you sitting with intense emotions and bringing you the creativity you need to move past whatever’s holding you back.

