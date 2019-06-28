Daily Horoscopes: June 29, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with power planet Pluto at 3:08 AM, reminding us of our strength. The moon connects with warrior Mars at 2:38 PM, encouraging us to keep going. The moon enters chatty Gemini at 5:09 PM and connects with messenger planet Mercury at 8:51 PM, finding us talking about the news, reviewing details, and gossiping a bit, too.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, creating a powerful energy for connecting with others today. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to get some rest, and connects with Mercury, reminding you that one of your greatest powers is your intuition.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars and you’re being productive, but it’s just as important to pace yourself. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, finding you in an especially social mood. News comes your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, finding you connecting with people who energize and thrill you. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, shifting your focus to your career and helping you tap into your creative brilliance.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, inspiring you to let go of the past and open up to transformation. An ending is here, and it’s a good thing. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, bringing new opportunities your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, creating a powerful energy of transformation in your relationships. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, finding you discussing intense topics.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, encouraging you to get organized and tackle issues concerning money. Your focus shifts to relationships and the vibe is chatty as the moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, inspiring strength and creativity within you. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, encouraging you to get organized.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, finding you feeling intense emotions and encouraging you to take the time you need to yourself. The moon enters Gemini, creating a lighter mood, and connects with Mercury, bringing flirty vibes your way!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, making this a powerful day for communication. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, inspiring you to get organized at home and at work.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, creating a powerful energy for abundance and strength. The moon enters Gemini and connects with Mercury, bringing lots of news—and flirty vibes—your way!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in your sign, Taurus, connects with Pluto and Mars, bringing powerful information your way. The moon enters Gemini, shifting your focus to finances, and connects with Mercury, finding you reflecting on issues at home.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto and Mars, urging you to connect with your inner voice and trust your intuition. It’s OK to take time for yourself, Gemini! The moon enters your sign and connects with your ruling planet Mercury, bringing news your way.

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.