Daily Horoscopes: June 3, 2019

The new moon in Gemini arrives at 6:02 AM, asking us to go within to find the answers we’re looking for. A new journey is beginning, but we’re unsure about our destination as the moon clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, at 4:39 PM. We don’t need to have all the answers right now; we just need to listen, dream, and imagine. The moon opposes jovial Jupiter at 7:35 PM, stirring up big emotions. Watch out for indulgences!

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Gemini, and a powerful fresh for you has arrived! It’s OK if you don’t know what you want your future to look like right now; the moon squares Neptune today, and it’s time to daydream and fantasize, not make serious plans. The moon opposes Jupiter, too, finding you in the mood to connect with others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in Gemini brings a powerful boost to your intuition, Cancer. Let yourself get plenty of rest, and don’t get swept up by paranoid idea as the moon squares Neptune, the planet of illusions. Your imagination runs wild as the moon opposes Jupiter and it’s a powerful time for magic, but be gentle with yourself!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s new moon in Gemini marks a fresh start in your social life, dear Leo, but confusing emotions are in the air due to the moon’s square with Neptune, the planet of illusions. Stay flexible and open to change, and plenty of fun can be had as the moon opposes lucky Jupiter.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s new moon in Gemini opens new doors for success and your career, Virgo, but you’re sorting out issues in your relationships and at home as the moon squares Neptune and opposes Jupiter. Confusing and big emotions are in the air, so take things slow and don’t rush to label situations.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Gemini opens new opportunities to learn and travel, Libra, but things aren’t feeling concrete due to the moon’s square to Neptune, the planet of illusions. Lots of communication takes place thanks to the moon opposing Jupiter.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s new moon in Gemini brings you a much needed fresh start, Scorpio, but don’t expect to have all the answers just yet, due to the moon’s square with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. The moon also opposes Jupiter, stirring up big emotions concerning security and finance.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The new moon in Gemini brings a fresh start to your partnerships and it’s a powerful day for connection, Sagittarius! However, you have to take things slow as the moon squares hazy, dreamy Neptune. The moon also opposes Jupiter, bringing big emotions bubbling to the surface.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in Gemini is a fantastic time to check in with yourself about your routines and rituals, dear Capricorn. However, it’s not easy to make plans due to the moon’s square with Neptune, the planet of. illusions. Keep your work/rest balance in check as the moon opposes Jupiter.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Gemini marks a fresh start in creativity and romance, dear Aquarius—just be mindful about your spending as the moon squares Neptune. The moon opposes Jupiter, bring plenty of fun your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The new moon in Gemini brings a fresh start at home and in your personal life today, dear Pisces, but it might not feel that way until you get some more perspective, due to the moon’s square with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and confusion. The moon also opposes jovial Jupiter, and an energy of abundance flows.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s new moon in Gemini marks the beginning of a new way of interacting with the world. You’re thinking about things from a fresh perspective, and issues concerning communication are getting a clean slate. You’re in a dreamy, sleepy mood as the moon squares Neptune, and expect a flood of messages to arrive as the moon opposes Jupiter.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The new moon in Gemini begins a new financial cycle in your life, dear Taurus, but a lot of ideas still need to be discussed and as the moons squares Neptune, you’re better off imagining the future rather than having serious conversations about it. The moon opposes Jupiter, too, stirring up big emotions concerning wealth.

