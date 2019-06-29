Daily Horoscopes: June 30, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon is in chatty air sign Gemini, inspiring us to stay busy, socialize, and share information—but try not to gossip too much, especially as the moon opposes expansive Jupiter at 11:06 PM. Big emotions come to the surface—talk it out!

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your intuition is especially active today and you’re in a productive mood—just don’t put too much on your plate, Cancer! Balance is key, especially as the moon in busy Gemini opposes Jupiter, the planet of abundance and over-doing it today!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a fantastic day to connect with your friends, flirt, and party, dear Leo, thanks to the moon in intellectual air sign Gemini opposing Jupiter, the party animal of the zodiac. Enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Exciting ideas arrive as the moon in Gemini—currently lighting up the sector of your chart that rules success and your reputation—opposes lucky planet Jupiter. A generous energy flows.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Exciting conversations arrive as the moon in fellow air sign Gemini opposes lucky planet Jupiter. This is a fun day to travel and expand your mind, Libra! News is on the way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Lucky planet Jupiter has been bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart, and the flow of abundance is boosted as the moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter. Be smart about how you spend your money, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s an exciting day for your partnerships, Sagittarius, as the moon in your opposite sign Gemini lights up the relationships sector of your chart and opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing plenty of movement!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an especially productive day as the moon in busy air sign Gemini opposes Jupiter, the planet of more, more, more! But don’t burn yourself out, dear Capricorn—it’s important to find balance! Down time is good, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Aquarius! It’s an especially fun day to party and connect with your friends, thanks to the moon opposing lucky planet Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You have two moods, Pisces: napping in a mist of patchouli while a documentary about the ocean is on TV, or super excited about a big idea that inspires you. The latter is your mood today as the moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter! Moves are made.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Conversation is stirred up today as the moon in chatty Gemini opposes Jupiter, the planet of big ideas. This is a fantastic time to meet people, travel, and share ideas, Aries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Gemini illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, Taurus, and indeed, abundance flows, favors come your way, and your wealth is expanded as the moon opposes Jupiter. Enjoy!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! Make time to nourish yourself: Grab your journal or call a bestie for a chat. The moon opposes expansive Jupiter, creating a big, open, generous mood in your relationships.

