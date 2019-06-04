Daily Horoscopes: June 5, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Cancer meets Mars at 10:48 AM, boosting our energy—but watch out for tempers! Fiery Mars is the warrior planet, after all. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 8:06 PM, finding us in an imaginative mood—however, a touch of melancholy flows in the atmosphere as the moon opposes serious Saturn at 9:28 PM. Work with the energy by getting clear on your boundaries, and in your meditations or journaling, reflect on those who paved the way before you.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer meets Mars to rev up the sector of your chart that rules your finances, and creativity flows—especially at work—as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. The moon also opposes serious Saturn, asking you to have firm boundaries around money, including spending, lending, and borrowing.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! It’s a lovely time to check in with your emotions. You’re feeling more aggressive than usual as the moon meets Mars, and you’re inspired to see the world as the moon connects with Neptune. The moon opposes serious Saturn, reminding you to have firm boundaries in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer meets Mars, boosting your intuitive abilities, dear Leo. It’s a powerful day to connect with your heart as the moon connects with Neptune. Don’t overwork yourself as the moon opposes serious Saturn—you need rest.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Cancer meets Mars, inspiring you to connect with friends, Virgo. It’s an especially lovely day for a heart-to-heart as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune—just make sure to have good boundaries with your friends as the moon opposes serious Saturn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars, energizing you to tackle a goal, Libra. Creativity flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune. Set firm boundaries between your work life and personal life as the moon opposes serious Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, and it meets fiery Mars, inspiring you to embark on an exciting journey. Romance flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune, but watch out for blocks in communication as the moon opposes serious Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars, asking you to cut off something that no longer works for you—it’s really for the best! The moon connects with dreamy Neptune to help you connect with your emotions, and opposes Saturn to ask you to be responsible about money.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars, revving things up in your relationships, and an empathetic energy flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune! However, you have to be clear about your boundaries and stay responsible as the moon opposes serious Saturn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars, boosting your energy at work and helping you get organized. Easy energy flows in your finances as the moon connects with Neptune. Just don’t overbook yourself, Aquarius—you need your rest, too, especially as the moon opposes Saturn. It’s okay to say no when someone asks for a favor.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in an especially romantic mood! Passion sparks as the moon meets Mars, and the mood is dreamy as it connects with Neptune. Just don’t flake on your friends, Pisces! Remember your responsibilities as the moon opposes serious Saturn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars and connects with dreamy Neptune, finding you eager to take initiative in emotionally sensitive issues. The moon opposes serious Saturn, reminding you to focus on your responsibilities, dear Aries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer meets fiery Mars, connects with dreamy Neptune, and opposes serious Saturn today, finding you in a chatty and social mood. However, dear Taurus, watch out for blocks in communication—not everyone is inspired by the same things you are!

