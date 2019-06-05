Daily Horoscopes: June 6, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto at 3:01 AM, stirring up passionate emotions, like lust and jealousy! The moon connects with sweet Venus at 10:10 AM, and an easier energy flows. The moon enters proud fire sign Leo at 3:16 PM, and surprises pop up as the moon squares off with rebellious Uranus at 11:37 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up issues concerning money. Trust your intuition as the moon connects with sweet Venus. The moon enters Leo, finding you in a chatty mood, and squares off with Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up tension in your relationships—however, the energy for connecting with others flows as the moon mingles with sweet Venus. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, challenging you to take a risk.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up emotions that you haven’t made time to sit with yet. The moon connects with sweet Venus, bringing easy vibes at work, and the moon enters your sign and squares Uranus, encouraging you to be yourself and do something unexpected!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, bringing challenges to your social life, and connects with Venus, inspiring you to stay open-hearted despite the tension in the air. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, bringing you a big burst of psychic downloads.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto and connects with Venus, stirring up complicated emotions. Remember that you don’t have to take on everyone else’s battles, Libra. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, bringing surprises to your social life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, bringing intense news your way, and connects with Venus, finding you connecting with partners. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, and you’re making surprising moves in the public eye.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto and connects with Venus, finding you dealing with challenging emotions concerning security and reminding you that all you can do is your best. A solid routine would support you at this time, as much as you love your freedom. Don’t worry—plenty of adventure comes your way as the moon enters Leo and squares Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto and connects with Venus, stirring up passionate emotions like lust and jealousy. The moon enters fiery Leo and squares Uranus, bringing a breakthrough. Control issues flare up today, but change is coming: Will you cling to the past or transform?

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up difficult emotions. Don’t bottle your feelings; find a friend to chat with or journal. The moon connects with Venus, inspiring gentle connections. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, bringing you surprises as you shift your focus to relationships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up drama in your social life—it’s time to set your ego aside and see the truth. Easier conversations flow as the moon connects with Venus. The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, finding you making some unexpected plans and saying surprising things!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up difficult feelings about the line between your private life and personal life. The moon connects with Venus before entering Leo and squaring Uranus, inspiring you to have some fun and take a risk.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto and connects with Venus, reminding you to be gentle as you navigate difficult conversations. Your beliefs are being challenged today: Can you keep an open mind? The moon enters Leo and squares Uranus, encouraging you to make a change.

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.