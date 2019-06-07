Daily Horoscopes: June 8, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Leo connects with lucky Jupiter at 12:35 AM and clashes with Venus at 5:23 PM, finding us in a generous and fun-loving mood. The moon enters Virgo at 5:45 PM, bringing us more down to earth—at least until sexy Venus enters flirty Gemini at 9:37 PM. Lots of cute banter is on the way!

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter, making this a busy day in your relationships—just don’t undervalue your intuition as the moon clashes with Venus. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to home and family. Venus enters your sign, Gemini, and you’re feeling sexy!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, making this an exciting day on the financial front—just be responsible with your spending, Cancer! The moon enters Virgo, bringing news your way. Venus enters Gemini, and you’re in the mood to share secrets with your lover.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in your sign, Leo, connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, finding you eager to have fun and flirt! The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to finances. Venus enters Gemini, bringing blessings to your social life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and open your mind about how to get your needs met. The moon enters your sign, which is a wonderful time to connect with your element, earth. Venus enters Gemini, bringing blessings to your career and public life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with your ruling planet Venus, finding you eager to forge deep connections in your social life—but you slow down and rest as the moon enters Virgo. Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing you messages of love! Harmony flows as you reflect on your big picture goals.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, finding you feeling confident and driven when it comes to work, money, and your partnerships. The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to network. Sweet Venus enters Gemini, bringing gifts your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter and clashes with Venus, opening you up to new possibilities. An opportunity to shift your daily routine is here, Sagittarius. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your career. Venus enters Gemini, bringing blessings to your relationships.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, inspiring you to dive deep into your emotions, Capricorn. Creativity flows. The moon enters Virgo, and you’re open to new adventures. Venus enters Gemini, inspiring you to hit the spa.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, making this a juicy day in your relationships. Ask for what you want, Aquarius! The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to intimacy and trust. Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing romance your way!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, helping things move along at work and inspiring you to get something off your chest—your heart has something to say! The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Venus enters Gemini, bringing blessings to your home.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, putting you in a fun mood! Just try not to overspend, dear Aries. The moon enters Virgo, helping you get organized. Venus enters Gemini, bringing flirtatious banter your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter and clashes with Venus, making it a wonderful day to reflect on why you want what you want. The moon enters Virgo, bringing flirty vibes your way. Your ruling planet Venus enters Gemini, bringing financial blessings.

