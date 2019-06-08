Daily Horoscopes: June 9, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus at 2:16 AM, inspiring us to hold our emotions in a new way. The moon connects with Mercury at 7:33 AM, putting us in a chatty mood—however, the sun clashes with Neptune at 3:34 PM, finding us running into confusion. Take it slow today. Not everyone feels sure of who they are, and today isn’t the day to figure it out. Let yourself be lazy, as forcing things is the wrong move at this time. The moon connects with Mars at 8:45 PM, lifting the energy.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo asks you to reflect on your home and family life, Gemini. Today it connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, asking you to trust your intuition as you navigate issues concerning security. The sun clashes with Neptune, and things are up in the air—daydream instead of drawing up contracts.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, finding you in a chatty, social mood, Cancer. However, the sun clashes with Neptune, asking you to take things slow. Your beliefs are being challenged; keep an open mind.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, asking you not to take things for granted, Leo. The sun clashes with Neptune, stirring up some confusing emotions; you’re unsure about what direction you want to take things next. One thing is true for you: You need to let go of the past before you take your next step.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in your sign, Virgo, connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars today, inspiring you to do something different. However, the sun clashes with Neptune, and you’re not entirely sure where you’re heading. Don’t put pressure on anything, especially your relationships. Focus on where you are now; staying present is the best way to work the energy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, stirring up all sorts of emotions that you wouldn’t be wise to bottle up, dear Libra. The sun clashes with Neptune, making it difficult for you to focus on work. Dance and dream instead.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, inspiring you to be proactive about the future—however, the sun clashes with Neptune, and things are feeling unclear. It’s a wonderful time to daydream, just don’t put so much pressure on yourself to figure everything out right now!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, creating a dynamic energy in your career and public life. However, the future feels hazy as the sun clashes with Neptune. Don’t overthink it; use the energy to tap into your emotions, dream, and be creative.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, inspiring you to try new things, Capricorn. However, the sun clashes with Neptune, and communication is hazy. Save important conversations for another day.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, asking you to leave the past behind you, Aquarius. Transformation is taking place, but things feel unclear as the sun clashes with Neptune. Don’t pressure yourself to have all the answers now. Take it slow.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, making this a busy day in your relationships—however, the sun clashes with Neptune, and there’s some confusion or laziness taking place. Take it slow, keep things low pressure, and take advantage of the dreamy vibe by resting.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, inspiring you to break out of your normal routine, Aries. You’re in the mood to take risks, but the sun clashes with Neptune, so even if you look before you leap, you likely can’t see where you’ll land anyway. Be wise about your impulses now, and make time to connect with your inner voice.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus, Mercury, and Mars, finding you in a creative mood, eager to make changes, and exploring exciting ideas. However, the sun clashes with Neptune, and now isn’t the time to make long-term plans—especially about money—or discuss topics that require detailed consideration.

