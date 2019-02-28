Daily Horoscopes: March 1, 2019

Sweet Venus squares off with electric Uranus at 7:31 AM to bring big thrills, and a dreamy, sensitive energy flows as the moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 9:40 AM. Venus enters Aquarius at 11:45 AM, finding us valuing what makes us our own, unique selves—fitting in just isn’t a priority right now! The moon meets Saturn at 1:23 PM, so we’re still playing by the rules—until the moon meets Pluto at 10:48 PM, which finds us opening up to big transformations.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Unexpected shake-ups arrive in your social life today thanks to Venus squaring off with Uranus. Venus also enters Aquarius, finding you valuing peace and quiet in your life—no more drama!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s an exciting day in your career as Venus and Uranus clash, inspiring you to take a risk. Venus also enters Aquarius today, bringing excitement to your social life—this is a wonderful time to meet new friends!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus is busy today, squaring off with Uranus to bring you unexpected surprises and entering air sign Aquarius to bring blessings to the career sector of your chart!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus and Uranus square off, finding you experiencing some unexpected emotions—but it’s an exciting day to meet people, especially as Venus enters Aquarius, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve reached an unexpected turning point, and the clash between Venus and Uranus asks you to go in a new direction in work and in your relationships. Venus enters Aquarius and lights up the intimacy sector of your chart, encouraging you to get deep in your partnerships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus and Uranus clash, bringing you all sorts of surprises today, Leo! You’re really itching to break out of your usual routine. Venus enters Aquarius, too, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus and Uranus square off, bringing excitement and passion your way—you might be surprised by how deeply you connect with someone. Venus enters Aquarius, inspiring you to edit your wardrobe.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Uranus to bring surprises in your partnerships before entering Aquarius to bring blessings to the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

An exciting change in plans comes today as Venus squares off with Uranus. However, you might be surprised to find that what’s important to you isn’t as important to others. Venus enters Aquarius today, inspiring you to beautify your home.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s an exciting day in your love life as Venus and Uranus clash—just watch out for overspending! Venus enters Aquarius today, bringing a lovely energy around communication.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, reminding you to focus on self care. Venus clashes with Uranus, finding you itching for change, and Venus enters Aquarius, bringing blessings to your financial life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus clashes with your ruling planet Uranus before entering your sign today, making for a wild start to March, Aquarius! This means surprising news will come your way, and you’re in a very flirty mood.

