Daily Horoscopes: March 10, 2019

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 3:10 AM and meets Uranus at 3:31 AM, and we’re feeling some surprising emotions! Mars connects with Neptune at 12:21 PM, encouraging creativity. It’s a wonderful day to make art or tap into your intuitive abilities. Romance is in the air, too, and if you’ve been trying to convince someone to see things your way, this is an easy time to win them over! Generosity is also in the air, and this is a lovely time to offer help and be charitable!

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Taurus lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing surprising conversations your way. Mars and your ruling planet Neptune connect to create a giving and sensual mood!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Taurus today, finding you reflecting on money and your sense of self-worth. A creative solution arrives as Mars and Neptune connect. Your psychic abilities are especially heightened!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, asking you to pamper yourself. Surprising emotions come up, and you need to sit with them. Neptune and Mars make a lovely connection—it’s a fantastic time to link with people!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and relax, Gemini. Mars and Neptune connect, creating a wonderfully generous and spiritual energy—it’s a lovely time to journal, meditate, or get lost in a book.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Taurus today lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your friendships, and you’re running into eccentric people. It’s a wonderful day to share ideas—Mars and Neptune connect and find you having all sorts of deep conversations.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Taurus today, inspiring you to interact with the public and stand in the spotlight. The mood is very generous and it’s a lovely time to focus on your spiritual pursuits as Mars and Neptune mingle.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing unexpected opportunities your way! Mars and Neptune make a helpful connection, creating a sensual energy in your relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Taurus today, asking you to slow down and feel your feelings—don’t hide from them or over-intellectualize things. Mars and Neptune connect, helping you smooth over something awkward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and bringing surprises your way. A magical energy is in the air as Mars and Neptune connect. Romance flows and the mood is generous.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus asks you to reflect on your habits today, Sagittarius. Mars and Neptune connect, bringing you a big boost in creativity that you can channel towards the work you’re doing at home, in your wellness routine, or in your spiritual pursuits.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing romantic vibes your way—plus, Mars and Neptune make a helpful connection to inspire a generous energy! Mercury is retrograde, but there’s still a sweet energy in the air when it comes to communication.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in a cozy mood today, Aquarius—however, some unexpected surprises pop up at home! A generous energy is in the air, your finances are on your mind, and this is a creative day for problem-solving and boosting abundance in your life.

