Daily Horoscopes: March 11, 2019

The moon in Taurus squares off with Venus at 12:45 AM to amplify our cravings, and a dreamy mood flows as the moon connects with Neptune at 10:18 AM. We feel more energized as the moon meets Mars at 11:27 AM. The moon connects with Saturn at 2:34 PM, reminding us of our limits—however, there’s no lack of confidence as the moon connects with the sun at 7:13 PM! The moon connects with Pluto at 10:13 PM, inspiring us to dive deep when it comes to intimacy. All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart, and while Mercury retrograde isn’t helping things run smoothly, some solid, productive energy flows today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on your sense of security as well as your self-esteem. It’s a powerful day to work through issues in your career or around building wealth.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign, Taurus, inspiring you to focus on self care. You’re in a productive mood today, and as long as you’re gentle with yourself, you can get plenty done!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Taurus asks you to slow down and reconnect with your senses, Gemini. Getting in touch with your emotions is key today—big transformations can take place now.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in the mood to network today thanks to the moon in Taurus. You have plenty of hobbies you enjoy, and it’s a great time to connect with people who share your interests!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury retrograde is frustrating for communication—however, business must continue, and fortunately, the moon’s connection with Saturn will help you accomplish what you need to get done!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to think things out from a new perspective. Deep conversations take place, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Taurus finds you sitting with some very intense emotions today, Libra, but you’re feelings empowered to face your fears. Take it slow and ask for help if you need it!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your relationships. Intriguing conversations take place as the moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re a free-spirited person, Sagittarius, but you do respond well to having some routines—they keep you grounded! Today’s moon in Taurus inspires you reflect on your daily routines and rituals.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood! You know what you want and you’re ready to ask for it, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Astrologers describe you as cool and aloof, Aquarius, but you have your cozy moments, and today is one of them thanks to the moon in Taurus. Make time to reflect on what space, boundaries, and privacy mean to you.

