Daily Horoscopes: March 13, 2019

The sun connects with Pluto at 10:25 AM, inspiring us to move toward change despite how hard transformation can be. The moon in Gemini connects with Venus at 1:58 PM, creating a kind and easy energy—just watch out for laziness as the moon squares off with Neptune at 5:44 PM. Don’t take things for granted today; reflect on your blessings. The sun squares off with Jupiter at 9:29 PM, and it could be easy to indulge yourself, so be mindful! Big egos abound today! All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Important meetings take place and exciting ideas are shared as the sun connects with Pluto. The sun also clashes with Jupiter today, pushing you into the spotlight! How do you want to be seen by the world?

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun connects with Pluto and clashes with Jupiter, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities, Aries. Be gentle with yourself today: Shifts are taking place and you need your rest!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Revealing information is shared and intriguing connections are made as the sun connects with power planet Pluto—just don’t get carried away by too-big ideas (or big egos) as the sun clashes with Jupiter.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun’s clash with Jupiter is major for your relationships, Gemini, both romantic and professional. The sun’s connection with Pluto also urges you to open up to the help you can receive from others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Powerful conversations take place in your relationships thanks to the sun’s meeting with Pluto, but over-the-top energy is in the air thanks to the sun’s clash with Jupiter. Don’t overbook yourself or make promises you can’t keep!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, is busy today, making a powerful connection with Pluto to help you let go of something that’s been annoying you, and clashing with Jupiter to create a hugely passionate energy!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun’s connection with Pluto makes this a powerful day in your relationships, Virgo, and the sun’s clash with Jupiter asks that you make more room in your life for all the people, plans, ideas and dreams you’re coming up with.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Astrologers note that Libras have a tendency to bend over backwards for others—do your best not to do this today. Your boundaries are important and need to be respected. If you aren’t clear on your needs, it’s harder to set limits.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, Scorpio, finding you having important, revealing conversations. The sun squares off with Jupiter, urging you to get clear on your needs—and keep your ego in check!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun’s connection with Pluto finds you reflecting on security and the power of being grounded, and the sun squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring to you to carve out a greater sense of home for yourself.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun connects with power planet Pluto today, boosting your bravery when it comes to having a tough conversation. Trust your intuition; the sun squares off with Jupiter today, and listening to your inner voice is key.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun connects with power planet Pluto and lucky Jupiter today, urging you get clear on your values and to trust your intuition when it comes to issues that concern your sense of self-worth and security.

