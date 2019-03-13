Daily Horoscopes: March 14, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon in Gemini opposes Jupiter at 5:50 AM, stirring up big emotions as Mars connects with Saturn at 6:01 AM. The energy is hugely proactive—a release is taking place. The moon squares off with the sun at 6:27 AM, and then with Mercury retrograde at 8:31 AM—it’s time for a shift in direction, but make sure you double check your facts and stay flexible. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 5:49 PM and connects with Uranus at 6:31 PM, bringing surprises. The sun meets Mercury retrograde at 9:48 PM, bringing an important perspective.

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mars and Saturn connect, helping you tackle a communication issue. The sun meets Mercury during its retrograde journey, finding you gaining an important perspective! The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer and you’re eager to have fun.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with Saturn, helping you tackle things in your career. Pay close attention to your inner voice; it delivers an important message today as the sun meets Mercury on its retrograde journey.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Saturn and Mars connect creating a proactive, no-bullshit energy—you’re tackling the opportunities that are coming your way. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, bringing you an important perspective on your social life.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde and today it meets the sun, marking an important moment in its retrograde journey and illuminating a key message for you concerning your career and reputation. Mars and Saturn team up to help you get rid of what you no longer need.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! Be kind to yourself. Mars and Saturn help you assert yourself in relationships today. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, helping you see things from a new perspective.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, meets Mercury retrograde today, bringing you important insights around an emotionally charged situation. Productive energy flows at work as Mars and Saturn connect.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mars and Saturn connect today, helping you assert yourself, Virgo! Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde and today it meets the sun, bringing you an important piece of information about your relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Two tough planets, Mars and Saturn, come together help you, sweet Libra, be a little tougher—especially when it comes to you space, emotions, and boundaries. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, bringing you important insight.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You ruling planet Mars connects with Saturn, the planet of structure, today, encouraging you to set some rules. Important conversations are taking place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mars and Saturn connect today, helping you get things done at work and in your finances, but this is also an emotionally important day, as the sun meets Mercury retrograde and delivers you an important message.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your ruling planet Saturn connects with warrior Mars, creating a productive energy despite Mercury retrograde’s confusion. Speaking of Mercury, it meets with the sun today, bringing you important information you previously missed.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a productive day to process your emotions, Aquarius. Mars and Saturn’s productive connection finds you inspired to reflect on an assert your boundaries. The sun meets Mercury retrograde, and it’s time to get real about money.

