Daily Horoscopes: March 16, 2019

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 2:24 AM, mingles with Mars at 4:22 AM, and opposes Pluto at 8:53 AM, bringing intense emotions. We’re eager to discuss things as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde at 8:54 AM. Mercury connects with Pluto at 9:11 AM—profound conversations take place. The moon connects with the sun at 2:03 PM, creating an easygoing energy before the moon enters warm, generous fire sign Leo At 8:57 PM. The moon squares off with Uranus at 9:47 PM, bringing surprises. Complicated energy is in the air today—don’t rush to figure things out; just sit with the information for now.

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury is retrograde in your sign, and you’re rethinking so much—but you also need a break. Today, Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you connecting with some powerful people and being let in on some intriguing information. Take things slow, Pisces!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You don’t like being left out of the loop, Aries, and today, messenger planet Mercury meets Pluto while on its retrograde journey, catching you up on all the information, ideas, gossip, and dirt you previously missed.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde, and today it meets Pluto, the lord of the underworld, bringing an important perspective your way. The way you think about things has changed, and there’s no going back now that you know what you know.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and today, it meets power planet Pluto, finding you having some revealing conversations—likely about things you don’t even want to think about but need to address. Don’t push yourself to make any choices just yet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Messenger planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with power planet Pluto today, bringing a critical conversation your way. However, don’t feel pressured to make decisions just yet—you still have a lot to consider when it comes to your partnerships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, today, bringing intense conversations your way. Things are feeling extreme, and you’re looking for balance. Take it slow, and don’t succumb to pressure when it comes to making decisions.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with power planet Pluto today, bringing important and revealing conversations your way. This is a powerful time to connect with your partners. Things are in flux, so don’t sign any deals yet.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury is currently retrograde and it connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, today, bringing you important news about your past or something that’s been buried. Make time to listen and consider what’s being brought to your attention—but don’t feel forced to make any decisions right now.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury is retrograde and it connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, bringing you juicy information that may have previously been missed. Now isn’t the best time to make firm decisions; however, what you learn today will inform your future choices.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and it’s finding you in a sensitive mood, Sagittarius! Issues from your past are popping up, and today’s connection between Mercury and Pluto brings you powerful insight.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury retrograde is bringing you information and perspectives you’ve previously overlooked, and when Mercury connects with power planet Pluto today, you’ll gain some important insights, and maybe get something off your chest, too. Be savvy about what you share.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury is currently retrograde and it connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, today, urging you to trust your intuition. Important insights come your way. The moon enters Leo and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart.

