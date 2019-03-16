Daily Horoscopes: March 17, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon is in fun fire sign Leo today, so enjoy yourself! A fast-paced energy is in the air as Mercury retrograde connects with Mars at 11:23 PM, just be mindful and double check that you have all your belongings before running out the door!

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury is retrograde in your sign, Pisces, and you need to slow down. A flurry of communication takes place as Mercury connects with Mars—but you still need to pace yourself!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with retrograde Mercury today—it’s important that you let things go at their own pace at this time, instead of trying to will things to go your way. That said, the moon in Leo brings you a fun time!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with Mars today, creating a bit of a push-and-pull energy, especially in your social life. Pay close attention to the messages that come your way, but be patient about taking action when you can!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and connects with action planet Mars today, finding your intuition sparking all sorts of interesting ideas. You’re in an excited mood and you’re eager to take action, but you need some more time to sit with things.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Communication planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with action planet Mars today, finding you connecting with old friends and getting excited about new ideas—but is it time to push forward? Not yet, Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, so make time to enjoy yourself. Mercury is retrograde and it connects with warrior planet Mars, bringing exciting conversations about your career—but don’t make any important decisions just yet.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with action planet Mars today, finding you asking important questions. This is an exciting day for communication in your partnerships—just take things slowly.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Messenger planet Mercury is retrograde and it connects with warrior planet Mars today, speeding conversations along. However, keep your plans flexible because things will continue to shift in the coming weeks.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury is retrograde and today it connects with Mars, one of your ruling planets, making this a very exciting day for communication in your partnerships. However, take things slowly and keep your plans flexible, because changes are happening quickly.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, encouraging you to keep an open mind while Mercury retrograde connects with action planet Mars and asks you to reconsider things. You’re eager to take action, but take it slow and think things through, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re rethinking so many decisions thanks to Mercury retrograde, and as Mercury connects with action planet Mars today, you’re eager to pick the pace up. Things are moving at their own speed—don’t try to force anything along.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with action planet Mars today, helping you hammer things out in a situation concerning your home. You’ve already had this conversation before—and you’ll have it again. Some things need reminding, and there’s no need to be angry about it.

