Daily Horoscopes: March 18, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon in Leo opposes Venus at 5:27 AM and we’re craving affection. Tempers are short as the moon squares off with Mars at 8:06 AM. The moon connects with Jupiter at 11:19 AM, inspiring us to be open-minded and generous. The moon enters down-to-earth Virgo at 9:41 PM and connects with Uranus at 10:39 PM, encouraging us to do our own thing.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo tonight, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. You’re having exciting and unexpected conversations as the moon connects with electric Uranus this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo for most of the day, putting you in a flirtatious mood, Aries! You’re having plenty of fun, but the moon enters Virgo tonight, reminding you to focus on your chores.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Leo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, but the mood shifts tonight when the moon enters Virgo, bringing unexpected flirtatious vibes your way, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Gemini, finding you busy with all sorts of conversations—just don’t expect anything to stay set in stone, due to Mercury retrograde. Your focus shifts to home and family as the moon enters Virgo tonight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Leo for most of the day, finding you reflecting on your needs and desires, Cancer. Communication planet Mercury is retrograde, but you’re eager to talk and share ideas as the moon enters Virgo tonight.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign for most of today, inspiring you to express your emotions and have some fun. The moon enters Virgo tonight, shifting your attention to money and issues concerning self-worth.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your imagination is especially active today, Virgo—put it to good use by channeling it into your art! You’ve been feeling tired while your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, but you feel more in touch with your needs as the moon enters your sign tonight.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s an exciting day for your friendships, Libra, but when the moon enters Virgo tonight, you will want to slow down and get some rest. Your intuition is especially active this evening—make time to journal and meditate.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo and illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, Scorpio. This is an exciting time to network—the moon connects with electric Uranus, bringing eccentric people your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo and illuminates the career and reputation sector of your chart today, Sagittarius—what do you want to do with your life, and how do you want to be seen? Exciting changes are in the air.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, asking you to get real and think about the future. Exciting, big plans and even unexpected celebrations arrive as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters earth sign Virgo and finds you in a sensitive mood, but it also connects with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you opening up to some interesting transformations.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.