Daily Horoscopes: March 19, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon is in earth sign Virgo today, finding us in a busy and helpful mood. The moon in Virgo is practical and down-to-earth, so we’re not in the mood for BS! You might want to catch up on some time alone. It’s a lovely time to journal—however, the moon in Virgo isn’t opposed to a little gossip session, either.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Virgo lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Pisces, and you’re deep in thought about partnerships and finding balance within them. Connect with your partners today, check in and see how they’re doing.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Virgo finds you tending to your chores, Aries. You tend to rush through life—slow down! Find pleasure in the process, even when it comes to your most boring tasks. Mercury retrograde has found you exhausted, so don’t overbook yourself and focus on what’s necessary. A new start is nearly here.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Taurus, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart—fun! It’s a lovely time to go on a date or make some art. Invite all your friends out for a party!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo finds you in a cozy mood today, Gemini. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your home. You’re reflecting on the past—find a friend who would enjoy indulging in some nostalgia with you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Cancer, and while messenger planet Mercury hasn’t made connecting with others or traveling easy, some interesting ideas are floated today.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Virgo lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Leo, asking you to be smart about your spending and picky about what you decide to invest in.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! This is a wonderful time to tap into your emotions and reflect on your needs. You do so much to help others—make time to help yourself today, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo asks you to slow down today, Libra—it’s time to take a break! Your intuition is especially sharp, so make time for meditation and connect with your inner voice.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in thoughtful Virgo finds you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future, Scorpio. It’s a wonderful time to join a group or association that shares your goals and interests.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in hardworking earth sign Virgo finds you focusing on your career today, Sagittarius. Remember: It’s okay to be picky about which opportunities you choose to take.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning, and inspiring you to seek a new perspective and dive into your studies. Enjoy!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo finds you in a sensitive mood today, Aquarius. You’re a problem solver, but some things can only be healed by inaction, sitting with your feelings and accepting each part of yourself. Transformation is on the way.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.