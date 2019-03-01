Daily Horoscopes: March 2, 2019

The moon in Capricorn connects with Mercury at 11:54 AM, moving conversations along—however, watch out for surprises when the moon clashes with Uranus at 1:47 PM. The moon enters cool Aquarius at 2:06 PM and meets Venus at 5:03 PM, finding us in a social mood.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aquarius and lights up a very private sector of your chart, asking you to slow down. Your psychic abilities are especially strong today. Catch up on rest!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Aquarius and meets with Venus, the planet of love and harmony, making for a wonderful day to socialize, Aries. Connect with old friends or make a point to meet new people!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your life in public and your reputation. Wonderful rewards come your way as the moon meets Venus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to try something new. Good luck in school or travel flows your way as the moon connects with sweet Venus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re not afraid of deep intimacy, Cancer, and today some powerful emotions will be explored as the moon enters Aquarius and connects with Venus, the planet of love and beauty.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, and easy energy flows around connecting with others as the moon meets Venus, the planet of love and harmony.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aquarius and meets with Venus, the planet of beauty, today, inspiring you to reflect on your wellness routine. It’s a great time to break a bad habit!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius and meets your ruling planet Venus today, making this a fantastic time to create art, party with your favorite people, and indulge in romance—enjoy!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart and finding you in a cozy mood, especially as the moon connects with Venus—it’s a great time to connect with loved ones.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters air sign Aquarius and lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Sagittarius! Lovely news comes your way as the moon meets with sweet Venus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aquarius and illuminates the financial sector of your chart today. Yes, being smart about your budget is important to you, Capricorn—however, with the moon meeting Venus, you might be moved to spoil yourself a bit, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to make time for self care: This means slowing and asking yourself if going along with what everyone else wants is really right for you.

