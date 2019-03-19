Daily Horoscopes: March 20, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune at 12:14 AM—don’t over-analyze your confusing emotions; sit with them instead! The moon connects with Saturn at 4:15 AM, helping us sort out our boundaries. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde at 4:35 AM—think before you speak. Mars connects with Pluto at 7:37 AM, plus the moon connects with Pluto at 10:04 AM and then with Mars at 10:10 AM, inspiring a powerfully confident and productive energy. Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn at 10:28 AM, and we are rethinking our plans. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 11:22 AM, bringing up big emotions. Aries season begins at 5:59 PM! Blessed spring equinox! The moon enters Libra at 9:28 PM and the full moon in Libra arrives at 9:43 PM, bringing a climax—find your sign below to see what this means for you.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Blessed spring equinox and solar return, Aries! It’s a powerful day in your career as your ruling planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto. Plus, the full moon in Libra brings a potent climax to situations concerning your relationships.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mars and Pluto connect to bring you a powerful, transformative opportunity, Taurus! It’s also the spring equinox—the sun enters Aries and your intuition gets a big boost. The full moon in Libra finds you wrapping up a big project.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A powerful meeting takes place between Mars and Pluto, two planets of war, helping you strategize. The spring equinox is here and the sun enters Aries, making this an inspiring time to connect with people. The full moon in Libra brings a situation in your love life or in your creative endeavors to a climax.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Action planet Mars and power planet Pluto connect, creating a powerfully transformative energy in your relationships, Cancer! The spring equinox is here—the sun enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and worldly success. However, the full moon in Libra pulls your attention to your home and family life.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mars and Pluto connect today, creating a transformative energy around your career! The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing exciting opportunities your way—and important conversations take place during tonight’s full moon in Libra.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A powerfully creative connection between Mars and Pluto brings exciting opportunities your way, Virgo! The spring equinox is here, and you’re contemplating serious matters as the sun enters Aries. Tonight’s full moon in Libra is major for your finances.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

A powerful connection between Mars and Pluto finds you processing all sorts of complicated emotions—plus, spring is here! The sun enters Aries and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, Libra. A full moon in your sign arrives this evening, finding you letting go of outdated patterns.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect today, creating a powerful energy in your relationships and communications. Aries season is here and you’re feeling energized to tackle your to-do list—however, tonight’s full moon in Libra requires that you catch up on rest first. You have a lot of emotional processing to do, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Warrior planet Mars connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, making this a powerful day at work and in your finances. Welcome to spring, Sagittarius! The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing plenty of fun your way—just watch out for drama in your social life during tonight’s full moon in Libra.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, making this a powerful day to manifest your vision. You’re taking control, Capricorn. Spring is here and the sun in Aries finds you focusing on your home and family life, and today’s full moon in Libra finds you reaching an important goal at work.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mars connects with Pluto, finding you eager to make your dreams into a reality—the mood is very productive! Mercury retrograde is still annoying, but spring is here and the sun in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart. The full moon in Libra brings important information your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a powerful day for communication despite Mercury retrograde, thanks to Mars and Pluto’s connection. The spring equinox is here and it’s the start of Aries season—the sun is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules cash and self-worth, Pisces, and a big climax in your intimate relationships takes place as the full moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules sex, death, and taxes.

