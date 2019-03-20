Daily Horoscopes: March 21, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon is in charming air sign Libra today and Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is busy today! Venus clashes with Mars at 4:07 AM, finding us in a feisty mood—we want what we want, and we’re going for it! Venus connects with lucky planet Jupiter at 10:16 AM, creating a wonderfully affectionate and harmonious atmosphere. It’s a lovely time to connect with people and have fun!

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, asking you to see things from another perspective. Your focus is on your relationships, Aries. It’s an exciting time to network and to travel, too—Venus and Jupiter’s connection find great opportunities coming your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth and abundance, today, bringing exciting opportunities. The moon in Libra finds you in a busy mood—you’re getting lots of work done, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood. The connection between Venus and Jupiter makes this a lovely day in your relationships!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra finds you cozy at home today, Cancer, and Venus’s connection to lucky Jupiter creates an easygoing energy, smoothing over awkward or uncomfortable situations.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Libra finds you in a chatty mood today, Leo, and a happy energy is in the air as charming Venus connects with abundant Jupiter, bringing good vibes to your relationships.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Libra asks you to reflect on your budget today, Virgo. Venus makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter, creating a lovely mood at home as you do your chores.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter today, bringing inspiring conversations your way and creating a lovely energy around communication—especially when it comes to flirting!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Libra asks you to slow down and get some rest today, Scorpio. Lovely Venus and lucky Jupiter connect, inspiring a cozy mood at home.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Love and beauty planet Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, creating a wonderfully open and kind energy for communication—despite the tricky Mercury retrograde which has had everyone’s mind in a fog.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra lights up the career sector of your chart, Capricorn, bringing opportunities and rewards your way. Trust your intuition—with Venus and Jupiter’s connection today, it can really pay off!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to consider things from a different perspective. Sweet Venus and lucky Jupiter connect, bringing fantastic energy to your social life!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, Pisces! Your intuition is especially sharp, and flirtatious energy is in the air. The moon in Libra finds you sitting with intense emotions—dive deep into your feelings today, and an amazing transformation could be made.

