Daily Horoscopes: March 22, 2019

The moon in Libra clashes with Saturn at 4:39 AM and then with Pluto at 10:29 AM, stirring up difficult emotions—but good opportunities arrive when the moon connects with Jupiter at 11:59 AM. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 2:10 PM. The moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio at 10:16 PM and opposes Uranus at 11:38 PM, bringing surprises our way, challenging us to reflect on our control issues, and making us feel like we need some space.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Libra for most of today and exciting energy flows around communication and networking. You’re in a more private mood this evening when the moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio this evening, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Taurus. However, unruly Uranus is in your sign and as much as you value your partners, you want some space and are craving change.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra for most of today, finding you in a romantic mood, Gemini. Creative inspiration flows. You’re eager to get to work as the moon enters Scorpio tonight. Watch out for sudden flashes of psychic insight this evening.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, and passionate energy is flowing, Cancer. Watch out for unexpected drama that pops up in your social life. Excitement is in the air—however, you might feel like you need some space, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in a busy mood today, Leo, and flirtatious vibes are flowing! Tonight, the energy shifts as you find yourself wanting more privacy when the moon enters sensitive water sign Scorpio.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, which has complicated communication issues in your life. However, the moon enters Scorpio this evening, boosting your intuition and bringing an important perspective your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign for most of today, Libra, and it connects with Venus this afternoon, finding you in a fun mood! The moon enters Scorpio this evening, shifting your focus to cash.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your intuition (and imagination!) are especially active today, Scorpio, so make time to meditate, journal, and nap. The moon enters your sign tonight, asking you to get in touch with your emotions. You need space—a change in your relationships has arrived.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, making for a lovely socializing vibe. However, Sagittarius, you’ll be craving rest and time alone this evening when the moon enters Scorpio.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters water sign Scorpio this evening, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and the groups and communities you belong to. You’re ending some relationships, Capricorn, but you’re excited about the new people you’ll be meeting!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Scorpio this evening, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public. You’re eager to break away from something you thought you needed for support, but have actually outgrown.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio tonight, encouraging you to open yourself up to new possibilities. It can be hard to say goodbye—but lately, you’re feeling ready to just pull the plug. You’re clearing a lot of old emotional patterns, Pisces—slowly but surely. New opportunities are on the way.

