Daily Horoscopes: March 24, 2019

The moon in Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:51 AM and then with chatty Mercury retrograde at 3:10 AM. The moon connects with Saturn at 7:25 AM, asking us to reflect on our boundaries. Things feel confusing as Mercury retrograde meets Neptune at 1:26 PM—this is an important time to trust your intuition and be patient. The moon connects with Pluto at 1:30 PM, then opposes Mars at 6:38 PM and clashes with Venus at 10:24 PM—intense cravings come up, so soothe them wisely and kindly.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Scorpio finds you deep in your emotions today, Aries. Make time to catch up on rest. Spending some time alone in meditation is helpful as Mercury meets Neptune on its retrograde journey—your inner voice has plenty to say! Your psychic abilities and imagination are boosted, but watch out for paranoid thoughts.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Taurus, and it is indeed a very interesting day for you social life as retrograde Mercury meets with Neptune. It’s a magical time to connect with people, but hold off on making decisions, and don’t get carried away with your imagination.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and today it meets with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and illusion. Some exciting, creatively inspired plans are bubbling up, especially at work—however, it’s important you stay down-to-earth and take your time. Be careful about how you interact with your fans, followers, bosses, and the general public today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio finds you in an especially flirtatious mood today, Cancer! Just watch out for miscommunications as Mercury retrograde meets with the planet of fantasy and delusions, Neptune. Intriguing ideas are brewed up, but it is not a great time for decision making.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Scorpio finds you in a private mood today, Leo. Intense emotions come up for discussion as Mercury retrograde meets Neptune. A powerfully healing conversation may take place! Just don’t let paranoia or fear run away with you. Find ways to stay present.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde and today, it meets Neptune, the planet of fantasy and delusion. This is complicated for your relationships, Virgo. Things feel unclear, but it’s still a potent time to connect with others on a deep level. Just don’t make important decisions yet.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Making plans is difficult today, Libra, due to communication planet Mercury being retrograde and meeting hazy Neptune. Stay flexible! The moon in Scorpio finds you reflecting on your financial situation—take time to look at your budget.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Make time for self care. You may be getting lost in a romantic dreamworld as Mercury retrograde meets whimsical Neptune—or you might be devastatingly confused. Either way, know that what’s taking place right now is in flux, and don’t make permanent decisions yet.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Scorpio asks that you take time to rest today, Sagittarius. Deep emotions concerning your home and family life come up as Mercury retrograde connects with Neptune. Express yourself, but don’t make important decisions today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Scorpio finds you in a social mood today, Capricorn—however, watch out for hazy communication caused by Mercury retrograde’s meeting with Neptune. It’s a lovely time for a heart-to-heart, but not for serious decision making.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the career sector of your chart today, Aquarius—however, today is a confusing time for you financially as retrograde Mercury meets Neptune, the planet of fantasy. Amazing things are brewing—let them brew. Don’t make decisions today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Scorpio finds you in an adventurous mood today, Pisces—however, communication planet Mercury meets hazy, dreamy Neptune (your ruling planet!), which may find you in a daze. Don’t make any important decisions today—just relax.

