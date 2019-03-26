Daily Horoscopes: March 27, 2019

The moon enters driven earth sign Capricorn at 10:07 AM and connects with Venus at 12:06 PM—a sensual energy flows! The moon connects with Uranus at 12:10 PM, bringing surprises, and Venus connects with Uranus at 12:44 PM—we’re eager to try something new! It’s a fun day to experiment, as playful Venus connecting with electric Uranus brings unexpected thrills.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Capricorn today, Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career. It’s an exciting day as Venus connects with electric Uranus—trust your gut; it’ll lead you where you need to be!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, inspiring you to look at the big picture. Your ruling planet Venus connects with wild Uranus, and unexpected meetings take place! Take a risk, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, finding you in a serious mood, Gemini. There is exciting energy in the air today as Venus connects with Uranus—surprises are on the way. Trust your intuition!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus turns to relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, and exciting energy flows in your social life as Venus connects with Uranus. It’s a wonderful day to link up with people, Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, finding you in a busy mood, crossing items off your to-do list. Venus and Uranus make a helpful connection, inspiring you with new ideas to make exciting changes in your life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart, and excitement flows in your relationships as Venus connects with Uranus. A breakthrough conversation takes place.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn this morning, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of surprise, and you’re eager to try doing things a new way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Capricorn and lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Scorpio! Venus also connects with unruly Uranus, bringing surprises to your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, Sagittarius. Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of surprise, shaking things up in your daily routine—take a break from your usual schedule to try something new.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time for self care. Sweet Venus connects with Uranus, bringing you plenty of thrills. It’s an exciting day in your love life and a great time to make art.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest today, Aquarius. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing excitement in your finances and at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Capricorn today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life—fun! Venus entered your sign yesterday, and connects with electric Uranus today, bringing exciting conversations your way.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.